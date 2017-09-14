Home /
Recruiting Thursday: Justice Hill on return to football, being a multiple-sport athlete in college
This article was published today at 10:30 p.m.
Future basketball Hog Justice Hill talked about his return to the football field, possibility of playing two sports in college and other subjects on Recruiting Thursday.
Hill, 5-10, 160 pounds, last played football as a freshmen when he completed 54 of 77 passes for 1,267 yards, 19 touchdowns, and rushed 62 times for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Warriors’ ninth-grade team. He started at cornerback for the varsity during the playoffs .
In his first game since the ninth grade, Hill led the Warrior offense to 30 second half points and a 43-28 victory over Warren. Hill finished the night with 110 yards and 3 touchdowns on 12 carries while completing 4 of 6 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also had 2 tackles on defense.
