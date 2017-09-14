Recruiting Thursday: Justice Hill on return to football, being a multiple-sport athlete in college

Future basketball Hog Justice Hill talked about his return to the football field, possibility of playing two sports in college and other subjects on Recruiting Thursday.

Hill, 5-10, 160 pounds, last played football as a freshmen when he completed 54 of 77 passes for 1,267 yards, 19 touchdowns, and rushed 62 times for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Warriors’ ninth-grade team. He started at cornerback for the varsity during the playoffs .

In his first game since the ninth grade, Hill led the Warrior offense to 30 second half points and a 43-28 victory over Warren. Hill finished the night with 110 yards and 3 touchdowns on 12 carries while completing 4 of 6 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also had 2 tackles on defense.