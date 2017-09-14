Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 14, 2017, 11:20 p.m.

Recruiting Thursday: Justice Hill on return to football, being a multiple-sport athlete in college

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:30 p.m.

Little Rock Christain athlete and Arkansas basketball commitment Justice Hill (5) was a game changer in his first football game since his 9th grade year.

Future basketball Hog Justice Hill talked about his return to the football field, possibility of playing two sports in college and other subjects on Recruiting Thursday.

Hill, 5-10, 160 pounds, last played football as a freshmen when he completed 54 of 77 passes for 1,267 yards, 19 touchdowns, and rushed 62 times for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Warriors’ ninth-grade team. He started at cornerback for the varsity during the playoffs .

In his first game since the ninth grade, Hill led the Warrior offense to 30 second half points and a 43-28 victory over Warren. Hill finished the night with 110 yards and 3 touchdowns on 12 carries while completing 4 of 6 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also had 2 tackles on defense.

