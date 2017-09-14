Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 14, 2017, 1:05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Toxic chemicals kept next to food, hand washing issues + more found at Little Rock-area sites

This article was published today at 12:22 p.m.

You will be redirected momentarily to the latest Pulaski County restaurant inspections, or you can click here to go there immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS: Toxic chemicals kept next to food, hand washing issues + more found at Little Rock-area sites

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online