Springdale man held in rape

A woman was beaten and raped multiple times by a man who held her captive over the weekend in Springdale, she told police.

Quinton Fisher, 24, of Springdale was arrested Monday on three counts of rape as well as one count each of first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree false imprisonment and aggravated assault on a household member.

The woman told police she had stayed with Fisher on Friday night at his home on Black Oak Avenue in Springdale, noting that "everything was good" at that time.

Fisher's demeanor changed Saturday morning when he grabbed her by her hair and dragged her to the floor, she told police.

Fisher accused the woman of cheating on him, the report states. The woman denied the accusation.

Police said Fisher then urinated on her before raping her while reportedly choking her.

On multiple occasions over the weekend, Fisher reportedly made the woman go to a family member's house, where he dragged her to the ground, struck her and raped her. It was not immediately clear who the relative was.

The woman was able to leave Monday when someone intervened, police said.

Officers noted that the woman had bite marks on her arm, sore ribs and scratches and bruises on her collarbone.

