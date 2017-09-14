State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;--;--;--;--
CLEAR;Good;Good;Good;Good
CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
GREERS FERRY;Excellent;Good;Good;Good
HARRIS BRAKE;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor
MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--
OVERCUP;--;--;--;--
SUNSET;--;--;--;--
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--
NORRELL;--;--;--;--
PECKERWOOD;Good;Good;Good;Fair
WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--
WINONA;--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) ;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Fair;Good;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;--
BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Fair;Good;Fair
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER)
The river is low and clear. Fish are holding mostly at the top and bottom of shoals in the deep water. Small pupae, nymphs and sow bugs are the best fly choices. Generation occurs in the afternoon, with one or two units running from 2 to 3 hours starting after 2 p.m. The projected generation is posted each day after 4 p.m. for the next day and Friday's posting is for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Current generation can be found by calling the dam (501) 362-5150).
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor
NORFORK;Fair;--;--;Fair
BUFFALO RIVER
The Buffalo River is low and clear. Crankbaits and soft plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.
WHITE RIVER
Rainbow trout have been biting very well, with good size trout that are brightly colored and full of fight. Change up the Power Bait or egg pattern colors to keep their interest. Peach colored eggs, orange or sunrise are best. Green and white 1/8-ounce jigs from mid-depth to just below the surface have been successful. The standard red/gold hammered spoons and gold Cleos are working, as well.
NORFORK TAILWATER
The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. A favorite rig has been a cerise San Juan worm with a ruby midge dropper.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
FELSENTHAL;Good;--;--;--
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Good;Fair;Good;Poor
BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing has been good this week. Most trout are being caught between Spider Creek and Parker Flat on ¼-ounce spoons or PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. Hybrids are being caught between Beaver and Holiday Island pulling with Rapalas and Berkley Flick'r Shad in depths of 6-10 feet. Generation has been running from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair
SEQUOYAH;Good;--;Good;Fair
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--
CROWN;Good;Fair;Good;--
POINSETT;--;--;--;--
SPRING RIVER With the river low and clear, fishing has been excellent for trout and smallmouth bass. A variety of Woolly Buggers and big nymphs have been working great. High-stick nymphing and stripping Woollies have been the hot techniques. Big white Woollies floated below an indicator has been successful for smallmouth.
SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;Poor;--;--
MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good
GREESON;--;--;--;--
WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--
DEGRAY;Fair;--;--;Fair
OUACHITA;Excellent;--;--;Good
HAMILTON;--;--;--;--
NIMROD;Good;Good;Poor;Poor
CATHERINE Fishing for all species is very poor in the Lake Catherine headwater.
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--
CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--
CHICOT;--;--;--;--
MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
