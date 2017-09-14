Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 14, 2017, 7:37 a.m.

SWAT callout at Little Rock house ends with barricaded man's arrest, police say

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A SWAT callout Wednesday night ended in the arrest of a man who barricaded himself in a Little Rock house, according to the police department.

Police were dispatched around 8 p.m. to a house in the 2200 block of Walker Street for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a police spokesman.

Officers spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend had shot at her at least twice, he said, mentioning that the woman was not injured.

The man, who had barricaded himself in the house, refused to talk with patrol officers, McClanahan said. Around 9:25 p.m., police initiated a SWAT call out on the incident. He said the man is reportedly wheelchair bound and is 59 or 60 years old.

The department posted on Twitter that the man was arrested around 11:56 p.m. without incident.

