Thursday, September 14, 2017, 11:24 p.m.

UA commit Emmit Gooden discusses Scott visit, soul food and OU trip

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:06 p.m.

Arkansas defensive line commitment Emmit Gooden talked about several subjects, including Hog defensive line coach John Scott's visit, soul food, Oklahoma visit and his season on Recruiting Thursday.

Gooden, 6-4, 320 pounds of Independence Community College in Kansas, chose Arkansas over Alabama, Georgia, USC, Oklahoma and others in June. He also talked about defeating the defending national champions Garden City C.C. and the filming of Netflix’ Last Chance U.

