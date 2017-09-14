Upon further review, Petrino's teams better

It was a personal mistake in Wednesday's column that should have said one of the best seasons the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has had in the past 15 years was 2006.

The point was to illustrate the Razorbacks had homegrown talent like Darren McFadden, Peyton Hillis, Mitch Mustain, Jonathan Luigs, etc.

The two best seasons the Hogs have had since 2002 were under Bobby Petrino, who led the Razorbacks to a 10-3 season in 2010 and their only BCS appearance. He followed that with an 11-2 season -- he was 6-2 in SEC play both years -- and then left for well-publicized reasons.

Petrino was the benefactor of some great receivers from Arkansas, and quarterback Ryan Mallett transferred in from Michigan.

Petrino is a lot like Nick Saban -- difficult to deal with, demanding and really good at what he does.

Here's a thought about the most recent debates of Arkansas playing an in-state opponent.

In the almost 40 years of writing columns, mostly about the Razorbacks, not one fan has ever been met who seemed he would jump ship if the Hogs lost to Arkansas State University.

Not one.

Right now, many in the Razorback Nation are putting up with a lot at games, including long lines at concession stands where sometimes customers are rudely told hot dogs had sold out, or they are in the wrong place for nachos, or the cold water had run out in the first quarter.

They are putting up with a big ticket price increase to help pay for the Razorback Riviera (the $160 million expansion with 3,200 new seats for the wealthy and corporate America).

Maybe the concern should be how long will a family of four shell out $340 -- and that's just the beginning of the cost -- for a game against Coastal Carolina. If that opponent was ASU, it would be a sellout because Red Wolves fans would buy every ticket the Razorback Nation didn't.

It was nice of UConn women's basketball Coach Geno Auriemma to speak at a basketball coaches clinic Tuesday at Hendrix College, but it's not a surprise.

Christyn Williams is a senior at Central Arkansas Christian, and depending on which ratings service you prefer, she's either the No. 1 or No. 2 high school player in America.

She's also a great student and is a member of the National Honor Society and National Beta Club.

This past summer, she was the lone high-schooler on the USA FIBA team that won a silver medal in the 19-under World Cup games in Italy, then she flew to China and played in the USA Women's 3-on-3 18-under World Cup and won the gold medal.

The sixth child of Cheryl and Sherman Williams is very polite and respectful. She's a three-year starter for the Mustangs, and if you like basketball, she's well worth the price of admission.

She is being recruited by UCLA, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas and of course UConn.

Auriemma's visit to Hendrix was covered in this newspaper and on several TV stations.

Daughter Whitney is a huge Razorbacks fan, but her second favorite team is the Oklahoma Sooners. Her mother's side of the family has deep roots in Oklahoma.

So no one in Arkansas probably was happier when the Sooners went to Columbus, Ohio, and beat Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday.

The week of that game, OSU Coach Urban Meyer criticized his former offensive coordinator Tom Herman who said he couldn't sprinkle fairy dust over the team he inherited. Meyer ripped Herman -- who called the plays on the Buckeyes' last national championship team in 2014 -- and South Carolina's Will Muschamp.

As the head coach at Houston, Herman beat Oklahoma. Meyer didn't comment on that.

