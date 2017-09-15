Arkansas board to hear convicted killer's bid for clemency month before execution date

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Parole Board says it will hear a convicted murderer's bid for clemency just more than a month before he's scheduled to be executed.

The board said Friday it will hold a hearing Oct. 4 on Jack Greene's application for executive clemency. Greene was convicted of killing Sidney Jethro Burnett in 1991 after Burnett and his wife accused Greene of arson.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month scheduled Greene's execution for Nov. 9 after the state said it had a new supply of midazolam, one of three drugs the state uses for lethal injection.

In April, the state scheduled eight executions before its previous supply of midazolam expired. Four prisoners were put to death and four other men were spared by the courts.