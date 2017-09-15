Arkansas commitment statistics

Season totals listed underneath individual player:

2018 COMMITMENTS

POS. NAME HT WT. 40 SCHOOL TONIGHT

ATH SEAN M. FLANAGAN 6-1 191 4.47 Charleston at Ozark

12-15 rushing, 5-64 receiving, 16 TT, 1 SA, 1 TFL, 3 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 4-29.5 punting, 3-105 PR, 1-87 KOR 1 TD

OL NOAH GATLIN 6-7 300 NA Jonesboro vs. LR Catholic

Graded 88 percent, 4 pancake blocks, 1 sack allowed

RB JEREMY GIBSON 5-11 200 NA Riverside (La.) Acad. at Rummel

20-181 rushing, 2 TDs, 2-5 receiving

DL EMMIT GOODEN 6-4 320 NA Independence (Kan.) CC Open

7 UT, 13 AT

CB BYRON HANSPARD JR. 6-1 188 4.44 Desoto, Texas vs. Midland

14 TT, 1 TFL, 1 Int

OL LUKE JONES 6-5 290 NA Pulaski Acad. vs. Bossier City (La.) Parkway

Grading at 92 percent, 6 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

S TANNER McCALISTER 6-0 185 4.47 Rockwall-Heath (Texas) vs. W. Mesquite

16-110 rushing, 4 TDs, 1-7 receiving, 9 UT, 5 AT, 2 TFL

DL JOHN MINCEY 6-4 265 4.7 Clinch County, Ga. at Irwin Co.

11 TT, 1 SA, 1 RF

DL ISAIAH NICHOLS 6-3 265 NA Springdale at Russellville

17 TT, 8 TFL, 4 SA, 19 QB hurries

QB CONNOR NOLAND 6-3 208 4.7 Greenwood at Alma

32-47-454 passing, 7 TDs, 13-54 rushing, 1 TD

LB BUMPER POOL 6-2 216 4.79 Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy vs. Frisco LS

15 UT, 11 AT, 3 TFL

LB MAUREESE WREN 6-4 216 4.68 Mesquite (Texas) Horn vs. Skyline m 9-182 receiving, 5 TDs, 3 TT, 3 SA, 1 QB hurry

2019 COMMITMENT

QB TY EVANS 6-2 185 NA Monument (Colo.) PR vs. Lewis-Palmer

29-45-498 passing, 9 TDs, 2-12 rushing

LAST WEEK

FLANAGAN (2-2 rushing, 1-15 receiving, 5 TT, 1 SA, 1 PBU, 1-87 KOR, 1 TD, 2-95 PR, 1-19 punting in 42-6 victory over Episcopal Collegiate) ... GATLIN (Graded 93 percent, 3 pancake blocks, 1 sack allowed in 49-18 loss to Conway) ... GIBSON (11-101 rushing, 1 TD, 2-5 receiving in 45-28 loss to Barbe ... GOODEN (2 UT, 7 AT in 27-23 victory over Garden City CC) ... HANSPARD (4 TT in 42-13 victory over Guyer)... JONES (Graded at 92 percent, 4 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 56-20 victory over Memphis Ridgeway) ... McCALISTER (9-46 rushing, 1 TD, 1-7 receiving, 4 UT, 4 AT in 34-21 loss to West Mesquite) ... MINCEY (Open date) ... NICHOLS (10 TT, 3 TFL, 1 SA, 12 QB hurries in 34-19 victory over Alma) ... NOLAND (12-16-237 passing, 4 TDs, 6-43 rushing, 1 TD in 49-0 victory over FS Southside) ... POOL (6 UT, 3 AT, 3 TFL in 38-14 loss to Wakeland) ... WREN (3-39 receiving, 2 TDs in 59-27 victory over Dallas Skyline) ... EVANS (11-21-267 passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT., 2-12 rushing in 51-13 victory over Liberty)