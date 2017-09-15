Arkansas man dead after scooter drives into ditch, state police say

A scooter drifted off an Arkansas highway and traveled into a ditch Thursday night, leaving a 45-year-old rider dead, authorities said.

A 2015 Spartan 50 was heading west on Arkansas 217 south of Booneville around 8:50 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The scooter veered off the north side of the roadway and went into a ditch, police said.

The rider, Jerry L. Terry of Booneville, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

No one else was reported hurt.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 341 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads in 2017, according to preliminary data.