Friday, September 15, 2017, 12:33 p.m.

Arkansas man sentenced to 46 years in rape of boy; victim's family sided with defendant during trial

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:07 a.m.

michael-david-lee-walker-photo-via-texarkana-gazette

Michael David Lee Walker. Photo via Texarkana Gazette.

A jury has sentenced an Arkansas man to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting a relative who was a child at the time, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

On Thursday, the Miller County jury convicted Michael David Lee Walker, 32, of rape and sexual indecency with a child who is now 18.

During the trial, the victim’s mother, brother, grandmother and aunt reportedly took Walker’s side, testifying in support of him and not the victim.

"This has cost [the victim] his family; his own brother threatened physical harm if he came up here,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said during closing arguments. “They told him he would be completely ostracized by the family if he testified.”

A defense attorney told the jury that the victim was angry because Walker had punched him, saying that the victim — who took the stand during the trial — "couldn't look at anybody because he's lying."

Walker’s wife, Sarah Walker, is currently serving seven years probation for molesting the same victim, the newspaper reported.

During the trial, the jury learned that Walker has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting two other female relatives.

Click here to read the full story in the Texarkana Gazette.

YoungHog says... September 15, 2017 at 11:55 a.m.

sickening.. and no surprise of the LACK of comments.. ~who knew

ARTAXPAYER says... September 15, 2017 at 12:02 p.m.

I am trying to rationalize the fact that the family supported him over the victim. His wife is in jail for molesting also, I think this family needs some heavy counseling!

LRDawg says... September 15, 2017 at 12:16 p.m.

Another story proving these ANIMALS don't care about ruining the lives of their children. Sad! Lock the family up too....they let this happen. When families start bearing the responsibility of these crimes they will stop

