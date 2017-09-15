"Arkansas man shot by police gets 10 years after pleading guilty to drug, weapons charges"

An Arkansas man shot by police during the execution of a search warrant has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to drug and weapons possession.

Albert Hughey, 65, of Beebe was sentenced last month in White County Circuit Court, Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew said in a statement Friday.

Hughey entered the negotiated guilty plea Aug. 3 on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver and aggravated assault.

Hughey was shot Sept. 30, 2016, while officers with the Beebe Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Kamak Drive in Beebe related to a “narcotics investigation,” police said.

Authorities say officers entered the residence to find a person, later identified as Hughey, pointing a 12-gauge shotgun at them.

That prompted an officer to shoot at Hughey multiple times, causing him to suffer a leg wound described as not life-threatening, Ballew said.

Beebe police initially learned of possible drug and weapons possession when they received several calls in the early-morning hours of Aug. 6, 2016, regarding gunshots in the area of Kamak Drive.

Officers responded to Hughey’s residence, where he reported that masked men had busted through his front door, stolen items and fired several shots before leaving.

Detectives later learned that Hughey was selling drugs out of the house, Ballew said.