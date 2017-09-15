Corning man killed in U.S. 67 crash
This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.
One person was killed in an accident in Clay County, officials said Thursday.
A 56-year-old Arkansas man was killed after the minivan he was traveling in crossed a highway centerline and hit a "ditch embankment," state police said.
Gregory Coe of Corning was a passenger in a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica that was headed north about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 on U.S. 67 near its intersection with Clay County Road 154, according to a preliminary crash report.
Driver Brittany Hon, 28, reportedly overcorrected after the vehicle ran off the road, crossing the highway's centerline and hitting the ditch.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
According to the report, Hon and another passenger -- 27-year-old Bruce Coe -- were injured in the crash.
State police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
Metro on 09/15/2017
Print Headline: Corning man killed in U.S. 67 crash
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Corning man killed in U.S. 67 crash
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.