Death of woman found in Wal-Mart bathroom ruled accidental

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — An autopsy says a woman found dead in the restroom of an Oklahoma Wal-Mart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room died of an irregular heartbeat due to difluoroethane toxicity.

The Oklahoma medical examiner's office report says the June death of 29-year-old Katherine Caraway of Tulsa at the store in Sand Springs is considered accidental.

Difluoroethane is a chemical found in air dusters, such as those used to clean computer keyboards. The report says empty cans of an air duster were found in Caraway's car.

Police have said Caraway entered the room June 23. Employees later found the door locked and assumed something needed repair, so they placed an out-of-order sign on the door.

Her body was found June 26 by a maintenance worker.