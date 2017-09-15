Former UA golfer Roachell set for pro takeoff

Conway's Summar Roachell begins her professional career today in the Symetra Tour's El Dorado Shootout having received a sponsor's exemption from Murphy USA.

Roachell, 22, a four-year letterman for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, is looking to go down a similar path to Mississippi State's Ally McDonald, who parlayed her sponsor's exemption into a second-place finish in the first El Dorado Shootout in 2015 and is finishing a successful rookie season on the LPGA Tour.

Success hasn't come as easy in the professional ranks for former University of Central Arkansas standout Julia Roth,who is playing in her third consecutive Shootout after earning All-Southland Conference honors, including its Player of the Year as a senior in 2013.

Roth, originally from Sweden, has three top-10 finishes in three years on the Symetra Tour, the LPGA's top preparatory Tour.

But like Roachell, who is buoyed by McDonald's rise, Roth, 27, can draw from the success of fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom, the winner last year in El Dorado and a member of this year's European Solheim Cup team.

Roth said she spoke with Sagstrom after missing the cut last week at the Garden City Charity Classic in Kansas.

"She's been in the same boat," Roth said of Sagstrom. "She's a hard worker. What she did last year and this year has been awesome."

Sagstrom was named the 2016 Symetra Tour Player of the Year after winning three tournaments, including the El Dorado Shootout, and earning 11 top-10 finishes.

She secured membership on the Ladies European Tour to earn eligibility for selection on the Solheim Cup where she won her singles match against Austin Ernst. Sagstrom is 57th on the LPGA Tour money list with $239,417.

Roachell had a successful high school career at Conway where she was a four-time all-state selection, was a two-time Rolex Junior All-American and played on the U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team.

She became acquainted with McDonald on the junior circuit and the two continued their friendship in the collegiate ranks when Roachell played at Arkansas and McDonald for Mississippi State.

Roachell said McDonald's runner-up El Dorado finish to Jackie Stoelting in 2015 and her success this year on the LPGA Tour -- she's currently 74th on the money list ($155,036) -- has been impressive as she begins her professional pursuits.

"It's been great seeing her go on her journey, knowing that route makes me know I can go on this, too," Roachell said. "She's had a good year. She's told me to do what's good for me. My goals and dreams have never changed."

Roachell's best individual finish as a Razorback came in February 2015 when she finished tied for eighth at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic. She finished tied for 24th at the SEC Championship before graduating in May with a marketing degree and then moving back to Conway.

"I've been playing a lot back home," she said. "I needed to be back where I was most comfortable. Right now, I am sticking to Conway, but I plan on going other places."

Roth said she underwent a swing change in the offseason and understands tasting success can take awhile after such a change. Despite her struggles, she said she hasn't given up on her dream of excelling professionally.

"I know I can compete on the next level," said Roth, who is based out of Orlando, Fla. "I know the season might not be the best results wise, but I am seeing results. I still feel like I am not peaking yet. It's a learning experience every week out there."

