Friday, September 15, 2017, 2:45 p.m.

Girl kidnapped by biological mother from Arkansas school, authorities say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.

A photo of the girl reported as kidnapped by her biological mother Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

PHOTO BY LONOKE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A child was taken by her biological mother from an Arkansas school in a reported kidnapping Friday, authorities say.

The girl was kidnapped from Lonoke Primary School at 800 Lincoln St. in Lonoke, according to a social media post around 1:20 p.m. from police.

The post did not say which direction the girl and her mother left from the school property.

The Lonoke Police Department said it was looking for Leah Ladan Rovnaghi, who could be driving a 2017 silver Range Rover Evoque SUV with a sticker on its side that reads: “Owens, Reynolds, Murphy.”

A call to the agency for more information was not immediately successful.

Arkansas Online