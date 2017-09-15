Home / Latest News /
Girl kidnapped by biological mother from Arkansas school, authorities say
This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.
A child was taken by her biological mother from an Arkansas school in a reported kidnapping Friday, authorities say.
The girl was kidnapped from Lonoke Primary School at 800 Lincoln St. in Lonoke, according to a social media post around 1:20 p.m. from police.
The post did not say which direction the girl and her mother left from the school property.
The Lonoke Police Department said it was looking for Leah Ladan Rovnaghi, who could be driving a 2017 silver Range Rover Evoque SUV with a sticker on its side that reads: “Owens, Reynolds, Murphy.”
A call to the agency for more information was not immediately successful.
