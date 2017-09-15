Give top billing to Vols-Gators, by default

Not a whole lot to get excited about in the SEC this week, although Tennessee-Florida is almost always interesting and the LSU-Mississippi State game could answer some questions.

Mostly, though, it is a week filled with those dreaded money games.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is off before starting a stretch of 10 consecutive games, and the Hogs are using the time to re-evaluate where they should be from top to bottom.

Went 12-0 with last week's picks, bringing my season record to 26-1. But for the sake of transparency these picks are not made against a betting line. Just head-to-head competition.

Here are this week's selections:

UAPB AT ARKANSAS STATE

The Red Wolves will be hungry after getting blown out of a game by Hurricane Irma last week. The Golden Lions get a nice payday without a long bus ride. Arkansas State 35-17.

COLORADO STATE AT ALABAMA

The Rams were pretty good when Jim McElwain was coaching them. He's at Florida now, and while the Rams have a victory over Oregon State, the Beavers' only victory came 35-32 over Portland State. The Crimson Tide don't need a tune-up, but they get one before playing seven consecutive SEC games. Alabama 49-17.

MERCER AT AUBURN

The Bears dropped football in 1941 and restarted it in 2013. This might end up feeling like their first game ever when they take on a Tigers team that could have beaten defending national champion Clemson last week. Auburn's defense is improved, but surprisingly Gus Malzahn is looking for answers on offense. Auburn 42-7.

TENNESSEE AT FLORIDA

The Gators were dismal on offense in their opener against Michigan before having their home opener with Northern Colorado wiped out by Irma. They did win the orange and blue game back in April. The Vols have scored 42 points in both of their games and stand 2-0 but still looking for some answers. Tennessee 28-27.

SAMFORD AT GEORGIA

It may take a possession or two for the Bulldogs to regain their focus after beating Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., last week. Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm was OK, but the Bulldogs defense held the (unfighting) Irish offense to 266 yards. Samford is a fine Baptist institute of higher education and may get many lessons Saturday. Georgia 49-7.

KENTUCKY AT SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks defense made a statement last Saturday in Columbia, Mo., holding the Tigers to 13 points while using a balanced offense for 31 points. The Wildcats have beaten Southern Miss by 7 and Eastern Kentucky by 8. That's not impressive. South Carolina 31-17.

LSU AT MISSISSIPPI STATE

The Bulldogs have shown a really strong running game and the ability to move through the air when needed. The Tigers have allowed one touchdown and that was in the fourth quarter when they led 42-3. LSU's running game, to nobody's surprise, is really strong. LSU 28-27.

PURDUE AT MISSOURI

The Boilermakers played Louisville tough in their opener, losing 35-28, before bouncing back with a 44-21 victory over Ohio. The Tigers can put up points, but their defense is sketchy to say the least. Purdue 42-37.

LA.-LAFAYETTE AT TEXAS A&M

The Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) have scored 93 points, spread over a 66-42 loss to Tulsa and a 51-48 victory against FCS foe Southeastern Louisiana. No one is going to confuse either of those opponents to one in the SEC. Texas A&M 35-17.

KANSAS STATE AT VANDERBILT

K-State beat the University of Central Arkansas 55-19 in the opener and downed North Carolina-Charlotte 55-7. The Wildcats won't get that many points against the Commodores, but they won't need that many. Kansas State 42-27.

