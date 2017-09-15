Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 15, 2017, 10:15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man charged with robbery after showing knife while stealing from Little Rock convenience store, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 7:59 a.m.

brice-goodloe-37

Brice Goodloe, 37

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A man showed a knife Thursday when employees of a Little Rock convenience store confronted him for stealing merchandise, police said.

Brice Goodloe, 37, was taken into custody at the Shell gas station at 4111 S. University Ave. around 6:55 p.m. on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to an arrest report.

Police say Goodloe was seen picking items and taking them into the bathroom before trying to leave the business.

Workers approached him and asked him to stop, at which point Goodloe lifted up his shirt and pointed to a knife at his belt, the report states.

Goodloe was arrested a short time later at a homeless camp behind the convenience store, police said.

Goodloe also had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, according to authorities.

Records show Goodloe was booked at 9:15 p.m. into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained as of Friday morning without bail. He has a court date set for Sept. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Man charged with robbery after showing knife while stealing from Little Rock convenience store, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... September 15, 2017 at 9:06 a.m.

Little Rock Mayor, Police Chief, & board; this & similar crimes are VIOLENT crimes....please update your stats

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online