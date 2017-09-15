Man charged with robbery after showing knife while stealing from Little Rock convenience store, police say

A man showed a knife Thursday when employees of a Little Rock convenience store confronted him for stealing merchandise, police said.

Brice Goodloe, 37, was taken into custody at the Shell gas station at 4111 S. University Ave. around 6:55 p.m. on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to an arrest report.

Police say Goodloe was seen picking items and taking them into the bathroom before trying to leave the business.

Workers approached him and asked him to stop, at which point Goodloe lifted up his shirt and pointed to a knife at his belt, the report states.

Goodloe was arrested a short time later at a homeless camp behind the convenience store, police said.

Goodloe also had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, according to authorities.

Records show Goodloe was booked at 9:15 p.m. into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained as of Friday morning without bail. He has a court date set for Sept. 21.