Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 15, 2017, 2:44 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Judge sets date for Bill Cosby retrial on sexual assault charges

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:10 p.m.

in-this-june-17-2017-file-photo-bill-cosby-exits-the-montgomery-county-courthouse-after-a-mistrial-was-declared-in-norristown-pa

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/MATT ROURKE, FILE

In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa.


NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A judge has scheduled a new date for Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago.

Judge Steven O'Neill on Friday ordered the retrial to begin April 2. He said jury selection can get underway before then.

The retrial was initially set for November, but last month, O'Neill granted a request by Cosby's new lawyers to delay it so they could get up to speed on the case.

The 80-year-old comedian's first trial in June ended in a hung jury.

The Cosby Show star is charged with knocking out Andrea Constand with pills and sexually assaulting her at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

He has said the sexual encounter with the former Temple University worker was consensual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Judge sets date for Bill Cosby retrial on sexual assault charges

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online