Report of officer's public pee probed

Little Rock police are investigating a report that an officer urinated in the street during a SWAT callout Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said the department is reviewing home surveillance footage that purports to show an officer getting out of his vehicle and relieving himself in the area of 2200 Walker St., east of John Barrow Road.

McClanahan said the officer was among those called to an armed standoff at the address. The standoff began about 8 p.m. after a man reportedly shot at his girlfriend during a dispute at the residence. It ended roughly four hours later in the arrest of Lawrence Faulkner, 59, who was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

McClanahan said police will review whether the officer violated department policies on "conduct unbecoming of an officer" and "actions that reflect negatively on the department." He said he did not know whether a formal complaint had been filed against the officer Thursday.

"It's being evaluated by [the officer's] chain of command and sent to the office of the chief of police," McClanahan said.

LR man is robbed of cellphone, keys

A 50-year-old Little Rock man returned to his SUV after getting coffee at a gas station near his home to find a gunman inside his vehicle, authorities said.

The gunman and a second robber who got in the vehicle then forced the man to drive about 2 miles east, where they robbed him of his phone, change and keys, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim said that about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday as he was returning to his 2000 Ford Expedition at a gas station near the intersection of Chicot and Baseline roads.

The man was forced to drive to the 9800 block of Reck Road, where the two robbers demanded his wallet but ended up taking his phone, change from the cupholders, his keys and papers from the glove box, the report noted. They then got out and into a white, four-door Buick driven by a third person.

