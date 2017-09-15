Home / Latest News /
Man sentenced to 22 years in prison after forcing way into Arkansas home, attacking ex-girlfriend
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:53 p.m.
A Missouri man who forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's Arkansas home and attacked her was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in prison, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Jason Allen Farmer, 34, of Reed, Mo., was found guilty of aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and first-degree terroristic threatening, all felonies, along with misdemeanor third-degree domestic battering, the paper reported.
He was found not guilty of aggravated assault of a family or household member.
Farmer was arrested Jan. 4, 2016, after Gentry police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of Willow Street.
Darcy Fisher called police and said her former boyfriend, Farmer, was armed with an AR-15 and had forced his way into her home, police said. The 34-year-old attacked her, and Fisher said she thought he was going to kill her.
Fisher told jurors that Farmer held a knife to her face and threatened her. She fled to a neighbor's home, but he forced her back to her residence, authorities said.
Zaharopoulos, one of Farmer's attorneys, said the 34-year-old suffered from post-traumatic stress after serving in the military as a Marine.
