Nationally ranked junior kicker planning another trip to Arkansas

Alex Felkins, one of the top junior kickers in the nation, came away with a good vibe after visiting Arkansas for the TCU game.

“I loved the vibe I got from the overall experience,” Felkins said. “From a visit standpoint, I really felt welcomed and like there was a real purpose to me being there. I'm a big relationship guy, and from what I can tell the program cares about you as a person and not just another number on the roster.”

Felkins (6-4, 170 pounds) of Tulsa Holland Hall attended Arkansas’ specialists camp in June, as well as camps at Stanford and Oklahoma. He also had private workout at Oklahoma State.

The Hogs stumbled in a 28-7 loss to the Horned Frogs, but Felkins still had a positive visit.

“The game itself was amazing,” Felkins said. “Arkansas didn't end up on the higher end of the score, but I loved the atmosphere during the game. Razorback Stadium is a special place.”

Felkins was 9 of 13 on field goals with a long of 42 yards as a sophomore. He’s 1 of 3 on field goals this season; the misses from 52 yards and 41 yards on a kick that was blocked. He has nine touchbacks out of 12 kickoffs.

Felkins is communicating with quality control coach for special teams Tanner Burns, the son of former Razorbacks defensive coordinator Keith Burns.

“From all the contact I've had with him, I like the vibe I get from him, watching him interact with the kickers throughout pregame warmups and the actual game,” Felkins said. “I feel like he'd be a guy I'd want to play for. It's apparent to me that special teams is important for Arkansas, I remember Coach (Bret) Bielema watching most of the specialists' camp in June, I never saw that from another school I visited.”

Saturday’s trip likely won't be his last visit to Fayetteville.

“I think I'll definitely come for back for at least one more,” Felkins said.