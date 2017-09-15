Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 15, 2017, 12:33 p.m.

PHOTO: People dressed as ninjas started fires in building, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.

PHOTO BY NEWARK PUBLIC SAFETY VIA AP

This still image provided by City of Newark Public Safety shows two suspects wanted for arson in an apartment building in Newark, N.J.


NEWARK, N.J. — Police say two people dressed as ninjas broke into a New Jersey apartment building and set several fires.

Newark police officials say the unidentified man and woman broke in through a second-floor apartment. WNBC-TV reported that there is video showing the two exiting through a side entrance and running off down a hill.

Resident Melissa Ditonto said the alarm loudly alerted everyone to the fire and many people evacuated.

Police said the building's sprinkler system quickly doused the flames. No one was injured.

