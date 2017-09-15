Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: People dressed as ninjas started fires in building, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.
NEWARK, N.J. — Police say two people dressed as ninjas broke into a New Jersey apartment building and set several fires.
Newark police officials say the unidentified man and woman broke in through a second-floor apartment. WNBC-TV reported that there is video showing the two exiting through a side entrance and running off down a hill.
Resident Melissa Ditonto said the alarm loudly alerted everyone to the fire and many people evacuated.
Police said the building's sprinkler system quickly doused the flames. No one was injured.
