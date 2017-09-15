Sheriff's office: Man hiding in ditch arrested after shooting Arkansas church

A man has been arrested after shooting an Arkansas church, authorities said. No members of the congregation who were inside at the time were injured.

Timothy David Swift, 33, of Harrison was taken into custody on charges of terroristic act and possession of narcotics, according to the Boone County sheriff’s office.

Authorities responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to the Pentecostal Tabernacle at 909 E. Washington Ave. in Harrison in reference to shots fired.

The church was struck multiple times while members were present, the sheriff’s office said. It was not immediately clear how any people were inside at the time.

At the scene, Swift was discovered hiding in a ditch area. He was in possession of a handgun reportedly used in the shooting, authorities said.

Swift remained at the Boone County jail as of Friday morning without bail, according to an online inmate roster.