State agency says more than 26,000 Arkansas Medicaid recipients' information breached

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Human Services says personal and health information of more than 26,000 Medicaid recipients has been breached.

DHS said Friday that the information includes Social Security numbers and Medicaid identification numbers that are on spreadsheets emailed to an employee's home email address.

The name of the employee was not released.

The agency said the email violates both federal and state law and that the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office has been notified for possible criminal charges.

The emails were discovered by DHS attorneys preparing for a wrongful termination lawsuit.

The agency said all affected clients will be notified by mail and that it is working with attorneys to recover the spreadsheets.

