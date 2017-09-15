Subscribe Register Login

Man escapes Arkansas jail for second time in 5 weeks

Friday, September 15, 2017, 6:44 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Teacher on leave after boy says he was forced to stand during Pledge of Allegiance

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:08 p.m.


FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — A Detroit-area teacher is on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Stone Chaney, a sixth-grader in the Farmington district, said he makes a pledge to God and family — not a flag — and has skipped participation since second grade.

He said he was doing homework during the pledge Sept. 7 when a teacher at East Middle School "snatched" him out of his chair.

"I told the lady that I don't stand for the pledge, and she just kind of glared at me. ... I was confused when it happened because I didn't know what was going on. And then I was irritated because that's not supposed to happen," Stone said.

He said another teacher the next day yelled at him to stand up.

Superintendent George Heitsch said one teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates. He said students have the right to skip the Pledge of Allegiance.

The district expects every child and adult "to be treated with dignity and respect," Heitsch said.

Stone said he stopped participating in second grade after seeing his father, who works in the Pontiac school district, sit during the pledge. Brian Chaney praised his son's ability to walk to his "own beat."

"I'm looking at my son as a hero. He believes in what he believes in," Chaney said. "He's not worried about what other people think of him."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Teacher on leave after boy says he was forced to stand during Pledge of Allegiance

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Iraqvet76 says... September 15, 2017 at 5:24 p.m.

The teacher was wrong. He should have bought him and everyone who thinks the boy was right a one way ticket to N. Korea or Russia.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online