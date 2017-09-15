Teen accused of indecency with a minor

An 18-year-old Arkansan is accused of having sex with a teenager he had met at a school event.

Landon Worsham faces one count of sexual indecency with a child, according to an affidavit filed in Pope County Circuit Court. Worsham waived his arraignment and entered a plea of innocent to the charge in a court document filed Wednesday.

Worsham met the 14-year-old girl at a baseball game while she was in the eighth grade. He was a high school senior at the time, authorities said.

On two occasions in June, Worsham sneaked into the girl's bedroom and had sex with her without her parents knowing, according to reports. The two had started communicating through texts and an Instagram account, the sheriff's office said.

During a search of the girl's phone, officers found messages in which Worsham said he thought she was cute but knew she would "be jailbait due to her age and they could not talk about their relationship," the affidavit said.

Worsham also reportedly cited the possibility of him having to register as a sex offender if their conversations and relationship continued.

