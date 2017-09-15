Home /
Thomas and father talk recruiting and summer travels
Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Darius Thomas of Jonesboro and his father Tony were on Recruiting Thursday to talk about the recruiting process, summer travels and the expenses that go along with the travel.
The younger Thomas also discussed being contacted by numerous college coaches on Sept. 1, the first day coaches could reach out to junior prospects.
Thomas, 6-6, 327 pounds has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Arizona State, Clemson and others.
