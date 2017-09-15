Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 15, 2017, 9:17 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Thomas and father talk recruiting and summer travels

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

darius-thomas

PHOTO BY RICHARD DAVENPORT

Darius Thomas

Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Darius Thomas of Jonesboro and his father Tony were on Recruiting Thursday to talk about the recruiting process, summer travels and the expenses that go along with the travel.

The younger Thomas also discussed being contacted by numerous college coaches on Sept. 1, the first day coaches could reach out to junior prospects.

Thomas, 6-6, 327 pounds has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Arizona State, Clemson and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Thomas and father talk recruiting and summer travels

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online