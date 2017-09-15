UN chief condemns North Korea's missile test

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is condemning North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch as a serious violation of Security Council resolutions coming less than two weeks after its sixth nuclear test, which also violated a U.N. ban.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general called on North Korea's leaders "to cease further testing, comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions, and allow space to explore the resumption of sincere dialogue on denuclearization."

North Korea conducted its longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile Friday, sending an intermediate-range weapon over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean.

Dujarric said in a statement issued at U.N. headquarters in New York that Guterres will be discussing the situation on the Korean Peninsula with "all concerned parties" on the sidelines of next week's annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly.

The Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on the latest launch Friday afternoon at the request of the United States and Japan.

