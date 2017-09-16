Home /
Arkansas State rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48-3
By The Associated Press
This article was published September 16, 2017 at 9:51 p.m.
JONESBORO — Justice Hansen threw for five touchdowns as Arkansas State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48-3 on Saturday night.
Hansen racked up 336 yards passing for the Red Wolves (1-1) before backup Logan Bonner took over in the fourth.
Hansen made good on a UAPB interception by Blaise Taylor during the first drive of the game with a 38-yard scoring strike to Christian Booker for a quick 7-0 lead. Hansen threw another touchdown to Blake Mack and Warren Wand ran it in from 12 yards out and Arkansas State led 20-3 at halftime.
The aerial assault continued in the second half with a 73-yard scoring throw to Justin McInnis, followed by touchdown passes to Omar Bayless and Jonathan Adams Jr. for a 41-3 advantage late in the third quarter.
UAPB's only points came on a 30-yard field goal by Jamie Gillan midway through the second quarter.
Brandon Duncan threw for 140 yards for the Golden Lions (1-2) and was intercepted three times.
