Bryant overwhelms Lake Hamilton

BRYANT -- Bryant didn't need any late-game heroics to knock off Lake Hamilton on Friday night.

Quarterback Ren Hefley completed 13 of 15 passes for 281 yards and 4 touchdowns -- all in the first half -- to carry the No. 2-ranked Hornets to a 56-7 blowout over the Wolves in front of a large crowd at Hornets Stadium.

The Hornets (3-0), who held off Saline County-rival Benton 49-42 in the opener and pulled out a 38-37 victory at Fayetteville last week, erased all doubt early.

"I thought we played well, I really did," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "We didn't necessarily play sharp all the time, but we played hard. We finally got going a little on offense, but Lake Hamilton had been scoring 40-something points per game.

"And for us to come out there and hold them to seven says a lot."

Bryant trailed 7-6 in the first quarter before scoring 50 unanswered points.

Wide receiver Brandon Murray caught 4 passes for 139 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Hornets, who finished with 507 yards of total offense, never punted and scored on 8 of their 9 possessions.

Four different running backs also scored for Bryant.

The Hornets' defense also contributed against Lake Hamilton, which came in averaging 45.5 points and nearly 400 yards of offense

Lake Hamilton (2-1) totaled 127 yards, 31 after the first quarter.

Defensive back Andrew Hayes had two interceptions for Bryant.

"We've just got to continue to work," Lake Hamilton Coach Tommy Gilleran said. "After that first drive, we just couldn't get a push and move on them like we needed to. [Bryant] had a good game plan of stifling us and making us work. ... They've got a great football team.

"This game won't define the season for us, though, but it's definitely something we can learn from."

Hefley's 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja'Kalon Pittman gave the Hornets a 6-0 lead 46 seconds into the game, but Lake Hamilton moved ahead on Jackson Johnson's 22-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Utah Aitken with 8:33 left in the first quarter to cap a six-play, 35-yard drive.

The Hornets regained the lead on Hefley's 31-yard score to Murray with 5:33 remaining in the period, but the Wolves, again, used a long drive to get into scoring position on their next possession.

Lake Hamilton moved inside Bryant's 20, but running back Jacob Nichols was stopped short of a first down on fourth-and-2 at the Hornets' 17.

The Wolves wouldn't cross midfield again.

Hefley threw 65- and 37-yard touchdowns to Murray while running backs Kris King and Latavion Scott added 1-yard scores to help Bryant grab a 42-7 lead at halftime. Running back Ahmad Adams and Keethan Hudson had touchdown runs in the second half to round out the scoring for the Hornets.

Aitken finished 2 of 19 for 41 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions while accounted Johnson accounted for 75 yards of offense for Lake Hamilton.

Sports on 09/16/2017