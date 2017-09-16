Bulldogs suffer 2nd OT defeat

FAYETTEVILLE -- Marquez Beason scored four touchdowns to lead Dallas Bishop Dunne to a 34-33 overtime victory over the Fayetteville Bulldogs on Friday night.

Beason scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie Fayetteville at 33-33, and Tucker Littleton's extra point sealed the victory for Bishop Dunne.

Beason was so exhausted after scoring in overtime he ripped off his helmet and flopped onto the turf as he crossed the Falcons' sideline on the east side of Harmon Field.

A half dozen teammates lifted Beason back up just moments before Littleton's game-winning point.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

"I was cramping. I can barely walk," Beason said as he limped toward the visitor's locker room. "I was just trying to make a play for my team and for us to come out of here with a win like that, it shows how strong our bond is with each other."

Fayetteville (1-2) grabbed a 33-27 lead on its first possession of OT on Cody Gray's second touchdown of the game, but Huxley Richardson's extra-point attempt was blocked, opening the door for Bishop Dunne to win with a touchdown and an extra point.

Bishop Dunne (1-1) overcame 14 penalties with a slew of explosive plays.

Terrance Shaw scored Bishop Dunne's first touchdown on a 67-yard run, then Beason accounted for the Falcons' next four scores. He had touchdown receptions of 46 and 46 yards and a 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter before finishing off the Bulldogs with his touchdown grab in overtime.

It was the second week in a row Fayetteville lost in overtime after falling 38-37 against Bryant last Friday.

"Three weeks in a row our kids have played their guts out," Fayetteville Coach Billy Dawson said. "We were outathleted, outmatched, outwhatever you want to call it, and three weeks in a row, our kids find a way to have a chance to win. I'm so proud of them.

"We're two overtimes away from being 3-0 and if you told me that coming in looking at our schedule, we would have taken it."

The Falcons featured a roster loaded with Division-I talent. Beason, a junior, reports more than a dozen scholarship offers and is considered to be leaning toward Texas.

"He's a great player," Dawson said. "He even played cornerback in the fourth quarter when they brought him in to match up on (Kris) Mulinga, who made some great plays tonight. Our receivers did a nice job of getting off press coverage.

"We did a lot of good things, and this will help get us ready for conference play, but we would like to win one of these games."

It was the second week in a row Fayetteville lost in overtime after falling 38-37 against Bryant last Friday.

Sports on 09/16/2017