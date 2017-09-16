Chambers filling gap at DE spot

Central Arkansas senior defensive end Chris Chambers is fulfilling the expectations of defensive coordinator Greg Stewart.

Stewart said before the season that Chambers was one of his returning linemen he would have to count on after losing three members of of the Bears' defensive-line rotation to expired eligibility. Another was lost for this season to injury.

"He needed to take another step in his game, and he did," Stewart said. "That's one of the things he needed to do. He had to step it up and be a guy who gets production. He did that this past week. He did a good job."

Chambers was named the Southland Conference defensive player of the week for his performance in UCA's 41-13 victory at Murray State on Sept. 9. He had 8 unassisted tackles that included 3 tackles for losses and 1 sack. He also forced a fumble that set up UCA's first touchdown.

There is nothing insignificant about a request for statistical improvement for Chambers from last season. He led the UCA in sacks with six and had 11 tackles for losses, which ranked third on the team.

Coach Steve Campbell said Chambers played a meaningful role in UCA's fast start against Murray State.

"One guy I realize is a heck of a football player is Chris Chambers," Campbell said. "He didn't make preseason all-conference or anything like that, but I think he's one of the best players in this conference. He came out and really set a tone for us."

Chamber's sack and forced fumble gave UCA possession at the Murray State 6 and led to the game's first touchdown and a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter.

"He's gone from a young man to a mature young man," Stewart said. "He knows what's important in academics and athletics. He's really doing a good job of being a leader for us."

Depth at place-kicker

Junior place-kicker Matt Cummins suffered a muscle strain in his hip against Murray State on Sept. 9 and was replaced by Hayden Ray, a freshman who kicked last season for Bryant.

Coach Steve Campbell said he believes Cummins will be available to kick tonight in UCA's home game with Southeastern Louisiana, but he said Ray's performance impressed him.

Ray made both of his extra-point attempts after replacing Cummins and kicked a 36-yard fourth-quarter field goal that completed UCA's scoring in a 41-13 victory.

"He didn't blink," Campbell said. "He went out there and drilled it. That was really good that we got to give him an opportunity. If something unforeseen were to happen, we have a lot of confidence in Hayden. We're blessed to have two kickers."

Ray's success was significant, but Campbell said he was relieved after he spoke to Cummins.

"After the game, he told me, 'Coach, I did this once in high school. It'll take me a day or two, and I'll be fine,' '' Campbell said.

Receivers aplenty

UCA senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand has completed passes to 15 different receivers in UCA's 55-19 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 2 and a 41-13 victory at Murray State on Sept. 9.

Junior Lester Wells currently leads UCA with 8 catches for 55 yards. Brandon Myers has 6 catches for 28 yards, Brandon Cox has 5 for 120 and Jakari Dillard has 5 for 61 and 1 touchdown.

"We really don't look at who's the top guy," Coach Steve Campbell said. "We just say, 'Hey guys, let's go play. Everybody needs to make plays.' "

