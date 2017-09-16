Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, September 16, 2017, 4:22 a.m.

College football standings

This article was published today at 2:54 a.m.

Power 5

ATLANTIC COAST

ATLANTIC DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Louisville;1-0;2-0

Wake Forest;1-0;2-0

Clemson;0-0;2-0

NC State;0-0;1-1

Syracuse;0-0;1-1

Florida State;0-0;0-1

Boston College;0-1;1-1

COASTAL DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Duke;0-0;2-0

Virginia Tech;0-0;2-0

Miami;0-0;1-0

Georgia Tech;0-0;1-1

Pittsburgh;0-0;1-1

Virginia;0-0;1-1

North Carolina;0-1;0-2

TODAY'S GAMES

Georgia Tech at Cent. Florida, ccd.

(9) Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Virginia, 11 a.m.

Furman at NC State, 11:20 a.m.

Baylor at Duke, 11:30 a.m.

Utah State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

(16) Virginia Tech at East Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

(3) Clemson at (14) Louisville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12

;CONF.;ALL

Kansas State;0-0;2-0

Oklahoma;0-0;2-0

Oklahoma State;0-0;2-0

TCU;0-0;2-0

Texas Tech;0-0;1-0

Iowa State;0-0;1-1

Kansas;0-0;1-1

Texas;0-0;1-1

West Virginia;0-0;1-1

Baylor;0-0;0-2

TODAY'S GAMES

(9) Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Kansas at Ohio, 11 a.m.

Delaware State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Iowa State at Akron, 11 a.m.

Baylor at Duke, 11:30 a.m.

SMU at (20) TCU, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at (2) Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

(18) Kansas State at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas at (4) Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN

EAST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Ohio State;1-0;1-1

Maryland;0-0;2-0

Michigan;0-0;2-0

Michigan State;0-0;2-0

Penn State;0-0;2-0

Rutgers;0-0;0-2

Indiana;0-1;1-1

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Illinois;0-0;2-0

Iowa;0-0;2-0

Minnesota;0-0;2-0

Wisconsin;0-0;2-0

Nebraska;0-0;1-1

Northwestern;0-0;1-1

Purdue;0-0;1-1

FRIDAY'S GAME

Illinois at (22) South Florida, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

Fla. International at Indiana, ccd.

Air Force at (7) Michigan, 11 a.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

(10) Wisconsin at Brigham Young, 2:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

North Texas at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Morgan State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Army at (8) Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia State at (5) Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12

NORTH DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

California;0-0;2-0

Oregon;0-0;2-0

Washington;0-0;2-0

Washington State;0-0;2-0

Oregon State;0-0;1-2

Stanford;0-1;1-1

SOUTH DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Colorado;0-0;2-0

Southern Cal;0-0;2-0

UCLA;0-0;2-0

Utah;0-0;2-0

Arizona;0-0;1-1

Arizona State;0-0;1-1

FRIDAY'S GAME

Arizona at Texas-El Paso, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

(25) UCLA at Memphis, 11 a.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado, 1 p.m.

Oregon State at (21) Washington State, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas at (4) Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno State at (6) Washington, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah, 9 p.m.

(19) Stanford at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m.

Mississippi at California, 9:30 p.m.

Group of 5

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

EAST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

South Florida;0-0;2-0

Cent. Florida;0-0;1-0

Connecticut;0-0;1-0

Cincinnati;0-0;1-1

Temple;0-0;1-1

East Carolina;0-0;0-2

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Navy;1-0;2-0

SMU;0-0;2-0

Houston;0-0;1-0

Memphis;0-0;1-0

Tulsa;0-0;1-1

Tulane;0-1;1-1

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Illinois at (22) South Florida, (n)

Massachusetts at Temple, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

Georgia Tech at Cent. Florida, ccd.

(25) UCLA at Memphis, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Virginia, 11 a.m.

(16) Virginia Tech at East Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

SMU at (20) TCU, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at (2) Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

EAST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Old Dominion;0-0;2-0

Fla. International;0-0;1-1

Marshall;0-0;1-1

Middle Tennessee;0-0;1-1

W. Kentucky;0-0;1-1

Florida Atlantic;0-0;0-2

UNC Charlotte;0-0;0-1

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Rice;1-0;1-1

Ala.-Birmingham;0-0;1-0

Texas-San Antonio;0-0;1-0

Louisiana Tech;0-0;1-1

North Texas;0-0;1-1

Southern Miss.;0-0;1-1

Texas-El Paso;0-1;0-2

FRIDAY'S GAME

Arizona at Texas-El Paso, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

Florida International at Indiana, ccd.

Coastal Carolina at Ala.-Birmingham, noon

North Texas at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at UNC Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.

Kent State at Marshall, 5:30 p.m.

Southern at Texas-San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at La.-Monroe, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN

EAST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Akron;0-0;1-1

Kent State;0-0;1-1

Miami (Ohio);0-0;1-1

Ohio;0-0;1-1

Bowling Green;0-0;0-2

Buffalo;0-0;0-2

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

Cent. Michigan;0-0;2-0

E. Michigan;0-0;2-0

Toledo;0-0;2-0

Ball State;0-0;1-1

N. Illinois;0-0;1-1

W. Michigan;0-0;0-2

TODAY'S GAMES

Kansas at Ohio, 11 a.m.

Iowa State at Akron, 11 a.m.

N. Illinois at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Tennessee Tech at Ball State, 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m.

Colgate at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Kent State at Marshall, 5:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Idaho at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

;CONF;ALL

Boise State;1-0;2-1

Air Force;0-0;1-0

Colorado State;0-0;2-1

Utah State;0-0;1-1

Wyoming;0-0;0-1

New Mexico;0-1;1-2

WEST DIVISION

;CONF.;ALL

San Diego State;0-0;2-0

Hawaii;0-0;2-1

Fresno State;0-0;1-1

UNLV;0-0;1-1

San Jose State;0-0;1-2

Nevada;0-0;0-2

THURSDAY'S GAME

Boise State 28, New Mexico 14

TODAY'S GAMES

Air Force at (7) Michigan, 11 a.m.

Utah State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Colorado State at (1) Alabama, 6 p.m.

Idaho State at Nevada, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Fresno State at (6) Washington, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah, 9 p.m.

(19) Stanford at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m.

Sports on 09/16/2017

Print Headline: College football standings

