College football standings

Power 5
ATLANTIC COAST
ATLANTIC DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Louisville;1-0;2-0
Wake Forest;1-0;2-0
Clemson;0-0;2-0
NC State;0-0;1-1
Syracuse;0-0;1-1
Florida State;0-0;0-1
Boston College;0-1;1-1
COASTAL DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Duke;0-0;2-0
Virginia Tech;0-0;2-0
Miami;0-0;1-0
Georgia Tech;0-0;1-1
Pittsburgh;0-0;1-1
Virginia;0-0;1-1
North Carolina;0-1;0-2
TODAY'S GAMES
Georgia Tech at Cent. Florida, ccd.
(9) Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Virginia, 11 a.m.
Furman at NC State, 11:20 a.m.
Baylor at Duke, 11:30 a.m.
Utah State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
(16) Virginia Tech at East Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
(3) Clemson at (14) Louisville, 7 p.m.
BIG 12
;CONF.;ALL
Kansas State;0-0;2-0
Oklahoma;0-0;2-0
Oklahoma State;0-0;2-0
TCU;0-0;2-0
Texas Tech;0-0;1-0
Iowa State;0-0;1-1
Kansas;0-0;1-1
Texas;0-0;1-1
West Virginia;0-0;1-1
Baylor;0-0;0-2
TODAY'S GAMES
(9) Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
Kansas at Ohio, 11 a.m.
Delaware State at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Iowa State at Akron, 11 a.m.
Baylor at Duke, 11:30 a.m.
SMU at (20) TCU, 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at (2) Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
(18) Kansas State at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas at (4) Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
EAST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Ohio State;1-0;1-1
Maryland;0-0;2-0
Michigan;0-0;2-0
Michigan State;0-0;2-0
Penn State;0-0;2-0
Rutgers;0-0;0-2
Indiana;0-1;1-1
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Illinois;0-0;2-0
Iowa;0-0;2-0
Minnesota;0-0;2-0
Wisconsin;0-0;2-0
Nebraska;0-0;1-1
Northwestern;0-0;1-1
Purdue;0-0;1-1
FRIDAY'S GAME
Illinois at (22) South Florida, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
Fla. International at Indiana, ccd.
Air Force at (7) Michigan, 11 a.m.
N. Illinois at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
(10) Wisconsin at Brigham Young, 2:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
North Texas at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Morgan State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Purdue at Missouri, 3 p.m.
Army at (8) Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia State at (5) Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12
NORTH DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
California;0-0;2-0
Oregon;0-0;2-0
Washington;0-0;2-0
Washington State;0-0;2-0
Oregon State;0-0;1-2
Stanford;0-1;1-1
SOUTH DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Colorado;0-0;2-0
Southern Cal;0-0;2-0
UCLA;0-0;2-0
Utah;0-0;2-0
Arizona;0-0;1-1
Arizona State;0-0;1-1
FRIDAY'S GAME
Arizona at Texas-El Paso, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
(25) UCLA at Memphis, 11 a.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado, 1 p.m.
Oregon State at (21) Washington State, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Arizona State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas at (4) Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Fresno State at (6) Washington, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose State at Utah, 9 p.m.
(19) Stanford at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m.
Mississippi at California, 9:30 p.m.
Group of 5
AMERICAN ATHLETIC
EAST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
South Florida;0-0;2-0
Cent. Florida;0-0;1-0
Connecticut;0-0;1-0
Cincinnati;0-0;1-1
Temple;0-0;1-1
East Carolina;0-0;0-2
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Navy;1-0;2-0
SMU;0-0;2-0
Houston;0-0;1-0
Memphis;0-0;1-0
Tulsa;0-0;1-1
Tulane;0-1;1-1
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Illinois at (22) South Florida, (n)
Massachusetts at Temple, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
Georgia Tech at Cent. Florida, ccd.
(25) UCLA at Memphis, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Virginia, 11 a.m.
(16) Virginia Tech at East Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
SMU at (20) TCU, 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at (2) Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
EAST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Old Dominion;0-0;2-0
Fla. International;0-0;1-1
Marshall;0-0;1-1
Middle Tennessee;0-0;1-1
W. Kentucky;0-0;1-1
Florida Atlantic;0-0;0-2
UNC Charlotte;0-0;0-1
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Rice;1-0;1-1
Ala.-Birmingham;0-0;1-0
Texas-San Antonio;0-0;1-0
Louisiana Tech;0-0;1-1
North Texas;0-0;1-1
Southern Miss.;0-0;1-1
Texas-El Paso;0-1;0-2
FRIDAY'S GAME
Arizona at Texas-El Paso, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
Florida International at Indiana, ccd.
Coastal Carolina at Ala.-Birmingham, noon
North Texas at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at UNC Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Florida Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.
Kent State at Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
Southern at Texas-San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at La.-Monroe, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN
EAST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Akron;0-0;1-1
Kent State;0-0;1-1
Miami (Ohio);0-0;1-1
Ohio;0-0;1-1
Bowling Green;0-0;0-2
Buffalo;0-0;0-2
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
Cent. Michigan;0-0;2-0
E. Michigan;0-0;2-0
Toledo;0-0;2-0
Ball State;0-0;1-1
N. Illinois;0-0;1-1
W. Michigan;0-0;0-2
TODAY'S GAMES
Kansas at Ohio, 11 a.m.
Iowa State at Akron, 11 a.m.
N. Illinois at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Tennessee Tech at Ball State, 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m.
Colgate at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Kent State at Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Idaho at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
;CONF;ALL
Boise State;1-0;2-1
Air Force;0-0;1-0
Colorado State;0-0;2-1
Utah State;0-0;1-1
Wyoming;0-0;0-1
New Mexico;0-1;1-2
WEST DIVISION
;CONF.;ALL
San Diego State;0-0;2-0
Hawaii;0-0;2-1
Fresno State;0-0;1-1
UNLV;0-0;1-1
San Jose State;0-0;1-2
Nevada;0-0;0-2
THURSDAY'S GAME
Boise State 28, New Mexico 14
TODAY'S GAMES
Air Force at (7) Michigan, 11 a.m.
Utah State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Colorado State at (1) Alabama, 6 p.m.
Idaho State at Nevada, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Fresno State at (6) Washington, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose State at Utah, 9 p.m.
(19) Stanford at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m.
