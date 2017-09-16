Cubs' bats diffuse Lackey's blowup

CUBS 8, CARDINALS 2

CHICAGO -- John Lackey screamed at the plate umpire. Willson Contreras slammed his catcher's mask.

The rest of the Chicago Cubs kept their cool.

Kris Bryant had three hits, including his 27th home run, and Chicago overcame the ejections of Lackey and Contreras on the way to an 8-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Bryant went deep in the fourth and singled twice in Chicago's seven-run sixth, helping the NL Central leaders open a big weekend series on a winning note.

The Cubs moved four games ahead of the Cardinals.

Lackey and Contreras were thrown out with Chicago trailing 2-1 in the fifth. But after outscoring the New York Mets 39-14 in a three-game sweep, the defending World Series champions got enough big hits to improve to 9-4 against the Cardinals this year.

"It takes a special group to do that," outfielder Jason Heyward said. "You've got to have experience to be able to deal with that kind of moment."

The Cardinals had runners on first and second with two out in the fifth when Lackey screamed at plate umpire Jordan Baker after he called a ball on a 2-2 pitch to Martinez near the knees and outside corner.

Martinez said through an interpreter that he also thought it was strike three. Instead, he lined the next pitch for an RBI single, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Lackey, 38, yelled at the umpire again as he ran toward the plate.

Contreras also got into it with Baker. He slammed his mask, which bounced up and grazed the umpire, and he had to be restrained by Manager Joe Maddon.

Lackey said Baker missed a pitch and threw him out "half-heartedly because he knew he messed up."

Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny was disappointed his team didn't add to the lead in the fifth. Justin Wilson struck out Matt Carpenter with two on to end the rally.

"Love to see us be able to add on a little bit more right there," Matheny said. "Looking for that big hit once again and opportunities to go after their bullpen and try to add to a small lead. But we always know these games can go one way or the other hurry in this place."

Lackey, meanwhile, expressed no regrets about getting ejected.

"It's a pretty big spot right there," he said. "It cost me a big league win. Those don't grow on trees."

Don't expect Lackey to change his ornery ways. Maddon doesn't.

"Why would I even think that? That's the definition of insanity," he said. "Why would I think he's going to change in that particular moment? So God bless him."

A contrite Contreras, meanwhile, insisted he wasn't trying to hit Baker.

"I apologize to everybody," he said. "To the fans. To MLB. To the umpire. Other than that, I'm just happy that the team was able to come back and win the game."

Tommy Pham homered for St. Louis, but the Cubs chased Martinez in the sixth, sending 11 batters to the plate and grabbing an 8-2 lead.

Bryant led off with a single and scored. He also drove in the final run with a single, making it 8-2.

Lackey gave up three hits in 4⅔ innings. Carl Edwards Jr. (4-4) pitched a perfect sixth for the victory.

Martinez gave up 7 runs and 6 hits in 5⅓ innings.

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong departed the game with tightness in his lower back. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. Center fielder Dexter Fowler (bruised knee) remained sidelined during the game. Right-handed starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (right elbow) is expected to throw a bullpen session today.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell said he hopes to return this weekend after being sidelined since Aug. 2 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He is scheduled to work out today. Right-handed pitcher Jake Arrieta (strained right hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session today.

DODGERS 7, NATIONALS 0 Alex Wood threw six shutout innings, Corey Seager hit a three-run home run during a five-run second and Los Angeles’ rebound continued with a victory over host Washington. The Dodgers lowered their magic number to clinch the NL West to six.

BREWERS 10, MARLINS 2 Neil Walker hit a grand slam during an eight-run eighth inning that broke a tie, and Milwaukee beat visiting Miami in the opening game of their series. The Brewers stayed three games back in the NL Central of the division-leading Chicago Cubs.

ROCKIES 6, PADRES 1 Tyler Chatwood pitched into the sixth inning and drove in his first runs of the season, Nolan Arenado homered and host Colorado beat San Diego. Colorado remained 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee and moved 3 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis for the second NL wild card.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 2 Didi Gregorius hit a tiebreaking two-run home run and drove in four runs, leading New York over visiting Baltimore for its fifth victory in six games. Luis Severino (13-6) allowed 3 hits in 8 innings with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk. David Robertson finished with a hitless ninth.

ASTROS 5, MARINERS 2 Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis had two hits apiece and each drove in a run as Houston jumped on James Paxton and cruised to a victory over Seattle to move closer to clinching the American League West. Houston’s magic number dropped to two. In other games Friday with no playoff implications, the Reds beat the Pirates 4-2. … The Braves topped the Mets 3-2. … The Tigers beat the White Sox 3-2. … The Blue Jays beat the Twins 4-3.

