Har-Ber takes care of Jenks

SPRINGDALE -- Only Jenks (Okla.) stood in the way of Springdale Har-Ber's first 3-0 start since 2010.

It didn't take long to realize the Trojans were outmatched. Har-Ber dominated Jenks 29-0 Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, dropping the Trojans to 0-4 for the first time since 1968 while picking up a substantial victory along the way.

"It feels good," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "Our kids need to enjoy it. It's a big win, it's a program win for us, but now we've got to turn our attention to conference."

The Wildcats defense brought its A-game for a second consecutive week. After shutting out Jefferson City (Mo.) 38-0 last week, the unit repeated its effort. Friday marks the first time in school history Har-Ber has collected back-to-back shutout victory.

"I was real proud defensively," Wood said. "I thought it really started last week at Jeff City, and they just carried it over. They had kind of a chip on their shoulder. Schematically, our defensive staff does a fantastic job, and then the guys go out and execute."

Defensive back Blaze Brothers, who was credited with a 2-yard fumble return for a touchdown on the final timed play of the first half after Miller Hearndon pitched the ball back after his initial recovery, echoed Wood's statement. For the night, Har-Ber's defense recovered three fumbles by Jenks and turned the Trojans over on downs on three other occasions. Jenks finished with only 179 yards of total offense.

"It's just preparation and knowing what they're going to do before they do it," Brothers said. "It's amazing. That's outstanding. We've got to keep it up."

Junior quarterback Grant Allen threw for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory, finding running back Payton Copher on both scores. Copher's first touchdown grab was a 17-yarder in which he beat his defender on an out route before reeling it in with one hand. His second of the night, from 23 yards out, was more conventional and set the final score.

"It really felt great to get my first two touchdowns this season in a big game when we really needed it," Copher said. "Their linebackers turn and run a lot, so I tried to get lost in the line and slip out. The game plan was great."

Har-Ber also can field near-automatic points -- should a drive stall -- with place-kicker Jesus Zizumbo, who was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals Friday, hitting from 21, 22 and 39 yards. He is now 4-for-5 on the season with his lone miss being a 56-yarder, which hit the crossbar, in Week 1.

"Jesus is such a weapon for us," Wood said. "When your defense is playing well just keeping adding points up. That worked out well for us tonight."

