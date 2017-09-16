Highly sought Keyshawn Embery commits to the Hogs

Highly regarded guard Keyshawn Embrey has committed to Arkansas over Texas A&M and numerous others.

Embery (6-4, 187 pounds) also had scholarship offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Virginia Tech. He played his junior year at Midwest City High School near Oklahoma City, but will play his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida. He officially visited the Hogs two weeks ago and the Aggies last weekend.

Embery played spring and summer basketball for 17-under Oklahoma Run PWP, a team coached by his adoptive father, Jermaine Simpson.

Embery helped Midwest City to a 23-4 record while averaging 26.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals as a junior. Future150.com rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma and the No. 70 overall prospect in the nation.

Arkansas assistant coach TJ Cleveland was Embery's lead recruiter.

Embery becomes Arkansas' fourth commitment for the 2018 class. The Razorbacks are hosting guard Jordan Phillips and power forward Reggie Chaney for official visits this weekend.