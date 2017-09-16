Momentum swings Siloam Springs' direction

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs stole the momentum away from Van Buren on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Panthers senior linebacker Jacob Rowe's interception at the 5-yard line kept the game tied at 14, and Siloam Springs cashed in offensively, scoring 21 points in the third quarter to earn a 35-21 victory at Panther Stadium. The victory was Siloam Springs' first of the year and snaps an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Siloam Springs coach Bryan Ross said Rowe's pick near the goal-line was definitely a boost for the Panthers.

"That was huge," Ross said. "We got a couple of stops on the run and it forced them to throw the ball. Then of course two to three plays later we score. I would definitely say that was a big momentum swing."

Van Buren received the second-half kickoff and looked like it was about to take the lead after a 40-yard run by Walter Green set up first-and-goal at the 1.

The Panthers' defense stuffed Green on three straight runs, and on the next play Van Buren quarterback Christian Morrow's pass was tipped by Marquan Sorrells into the arms of Rowe, who ran it out to the 30.

"We kind of felt like we were on our heels," Rowe said. "We were backed up against our own goal-line. Whenever you can turn the ball over like that, especially at the beginning of the half, it shifts your momentum incredibly

Primo Agbehi ran a reverse for 45 yards on the next play into Van Buren territory, and Kaiden Thrailkill scored from 25 yards out with 8:01 left in the third to give Siloam Springs a 21-14 lead.

The Panthers (1-2) got the ball back after a short punt by the Pointers and scored again on a Thrailkill run to go up 28-14.

The Pointers got back within 28-21 on a 46-yard pass from Morrow to Brycen St. Mary, but the Panthers answered back just as quickly and had a little luck on their side.

Van Buren's Isaac Davis got a hand on a Landon Ellis pass, but he tipped the ball right to wide receiver Luke Gumm, who raced 59 yards for what would be the game's final touchdown.

"It was a little bit short," said Gumm, who had five catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. "I was scared it was going to be an interception. Luckily it got tipped and I had my eyes on it the whole time and got a touchdown."

Kaiden Thrailkill rushed for 134 yards and two scores and caught two passes for 71 yards and a score. Quarterback Landon Ellis completed 13 of 19 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

Nolan Wallis had an interception for Siloam Springs in the fourth quarter as the Panthers were able to finish off the victory.

Walter Green rushed for 115 yards for the Pointers (0-3) and had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first half.

"Yeah we just can't piece anything together," said Van Buren coach Greg Werner. "We're inside the 10 twice and can't score. We gave up points too easy. Just not a good night for us, but they played really well and hat's off to them."

Sports on 09/16/2017