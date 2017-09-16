COWBOYS

Scandrick out

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas cornerback Orlando Scandrick has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Denver with a broken left hand.

The Cowboys have said they don't think the 10th-year player will miss much time after getting injured in the season-opening victory over the New York Giants. It's more a question of how the hand will be protected when Scandrick plays. He could return next weekend against Arizona.

Receiver Terrance Williams and safety Byron Jones were listed as questionable Friday. Williams sprained his left ankle on the first play against the Giants. Jones showed up on the injury report midweek with a groin issue.

Rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis was a full participant all week after missing all four preseason games and the opener with a hamstring injury.

PATRIOTS

4 players sidelined

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots said four players have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, including starting linebacker Dont'a Hightower and receiver Danny Amendola.

The team said Friday that Hightower will be sidelined with a knee injury. Amendola is dealing with concussion and knee issues. Special teams captain Matt Slater (hamstring) and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) will also sit.

Valentine was the only one of the four players to participate in a practice this week, appearing in a limited basis on Thursday.

In addition, safety Devin McCourty (groin), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and defensive back Nate Ebner (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

VIKINGS

Bradford should play

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to play at Pittsburgh despite a knee injury that limited him all week in practice.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he anticipates that Bradford will play Sunday. Bradford was listed as questionable on the injury report.

Bradford was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Monday in the opener against New Orleans. He showed no signs of trouble during the game.

ESPN reported that Bradford felt pain and swelling in his left knee that has twice been surgically repaired. The network said he had an MRI test Tuesday that revealed no specific damage. Zimmer declined to confirm the MRI.

Two defensive starters were also listed as questionable: cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring).

RAIDERS

Penn signs extension

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders signed offensive lineman Donald Penn to a $21 million, two-year extension, ensuring the Pro Bowl left tackle will remain with the team through the 2019 season.

Penn, 34, had missed much of training camp and preseason while holding out in search of a new contract. He is making $5.8 million in base salary this season but had been looking for a deal that would put him in the top 10 of offensive linemen.

The new deal, announced Friday, puts Penn in the top 15 and kicks in after this season.

Penn's extension gives the Raiders the highest-paid offensive line in the NFL. Right guard Gabe Jackson signed a $56 million, five-year extension this past offseason, while center Rodney Hudson ($44.5 million over five years) and left guard Kelechi Osemele ($58.5 million, five years) are also in the midst of lucrative deals.

Oakland's line is also considered one of the best. The Raiders gave up league-low 18 sacks in 2016 and were sixth in rushing.

Sports on 09/16/2017