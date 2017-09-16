Southeastern Louisiana at Central Arkansas

WHEN 7:15 p.m.

WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway

RECORDS UCA 1-1; Southeastern Louisiana 1-0

COACHES Steve Campbell (24-14 in fourth season at UCA, 51-22 in sixth season overall); Ron Roberts (36-26 in sixth season at Southeastern Louisiana, 83-43 in his 11th season overall)

SERIES UCA leads 7-3

LAST MEETING UCA won 45-10 last season.

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway; KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

TELEVISION Eleven Sports Network

INTERNET ucasports.com/KUCA

WHEN UCA HAS THE BALL UCA typically attempts to establish its running game first and has rushed for 423 yards through two games. Sophomore running back Carlos Blackman has led the way with 166 yards and 2 touchdowns on 40 attempts. Freshman Kierre Crossley is next with 57 yards on 18 attempts. Senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand directs the offense and has passed for 484 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has completed 76.7 percent of his attempts to 15 different receivers, led by junior Lester Wells with 8 receptions for 55 yards. Freshman Brandon Myers has 6 for 28 and 1 touchdown. Senior Brandon Cox has caught five passes for 120 yards.

WHEN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA HAS THE BALL Southeastern Louisiana turns first to running back Eugene Bethea. Through two games, he has carried 39 times for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns with an average of 6.5 yards an attempt. Julius Maracalin has rushed 13 times for 98 yards, or an average of 7.5 yards. As a team, Southeastern Louisiana has 541 rushing yards. Donovan Isom started at quarterback in Southeastern Louisiana’s last game, a 28-23 loss to Bethune-Cook-man, and completed 11 of 23 passes for 93 yards. He threw three interceptions. WHAT’S AT STAKE UCA has won 17 consecutive home openers. Its last loss in an Estes Stadium opener was 24-17 to North Alabama in 1999