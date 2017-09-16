TODAY’S STATE COLLEGE FOOTBALL CAPSULES

All times Central

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

NW OKLAHOMA STATE AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.9, Arkadelphia

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS NW Okla. State 0-2 in Great American Conference; Henderson State 1-1 in GAC

COACHES Matt Walter (7-16 in third season at NW Okla. State and overall); Scott Maxfield (89-44 in 13th season at Henderson State, 118-56 in 16 seasons overall) SERIES Henderson State leads 4-1 LAST MEETING Henderson State won 62-23 last season

COMMENTS Henderson State dropped out of the Top 25 after its 26-3 loss to Arkansas Tech last week, which was the Red-dies’ first loss to Tech since the Great American Conference was formed in 2011. It was the least amount of points Henderson State has scored since its 35-3 loss to Harding last season. … NW Okla. State senior wide receiver Dashawn Gordon is ranked 22nd in NCAA Division II receiving yards

(223). … Henderson State senior punter Cody Mikell leads the GAC in punting average (47.5 yards per punt). … NW Okla. State junior Horatio Smith leads the GAC in kickoff return average (31.3 yards per return).

— Brooks Kubena

SE OKLAHOMA STATE AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KHTE-FM, 96.5, in Little Rock; KUOA, AM 1290 and FM 97.7, in Siloam Springs; KAMD-FM, 97.1, in Camden; KZNG, AM 1340 and FM 105.5, in Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5, in Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3, in Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS OBU 2-0 in Great American Conference; SE Okla. State 2-0 in GAC

COACHES Bo Atterberry (22-14 in fourth season at SE Okla. State, 63-42 in 10th season overall); Todd Knight (93-91 in 19th season at OBU, 121-123-2 in 25th season overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 32-17-4

LAST MEETING SE Okla. State won 45-38 last season

COMMENTS This is the first time Ouachita Baptist and SE Okla. State have met as undefeated teams since the Great American Conference was formed in 2011. … OBU running back Drew Harris rushed for three touchdowns and 67 yards in the Tigers’ 38-10 victory over SW Okla. State last week. … SE Okla. State junior running back Kenneth Burks rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 21-17 victory over Oklahoma Baptist last week. … SE Okla. State has the top scoring defense in the GAC (8.5 points allowed per game), which is also 1oth in NCAA Division II.

— Brooks Kubena

E. CENTRAL (OKLA.) AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7, in Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS East Central 1-1 in Great American Conference; Arkansas Tech 2-0 in GAC

COACHES Tim McCarty (47-62 in 11 seasons at East Central, 67-83 in 15 seasons overall); Hud Jackson (19-48 in sixth season at UAM and overall)

SERIES East Central leads 8-3 LAST MEETING UAM won 42-21 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas-Monticello quarterback Cole Sears was named the Great American Conference co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring six total touchdowns (4 rushing) in the Boll Weevils’ 37-35 victory over NW Okla. State last week, a game UAM led 27-6 at halftime. … East Central freshman running back Ontario Douglas leads the GAC with 256 rushing yards, which are tied for No. 16 in NCAA Division II. … UAM senior receiver Jalen Tolliver is tied for 20th in NCAA Division II in receiving yards (229). … East Central leads the GAC in points per game (42.5), which is also No. 16 in Division II.

— Brooks Kubena

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, in Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Oklahoma Baptist 0-2 in Great American Conference; Arkansas Tech 2-0 in GAC

COACHES Chris Jensen (16-30 in five seasons at Oklahoma Baptist and overall); Raymond Monica (25-22 in five seasons at Tech, 70-56 in 12 seasons overall)

SERIES Tied 3-3-1

LAST MEETING Oklahoma Baptist won 19-15 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas Tech went from unranked to No. 19 after defeating Southern Arkansas and Henderson State to start the season. The Wonder Boys were picked to finish sixth in the Great American Conference but have beaten SAU (picked No. 1) and HSU (No. 3). … Oklahoma Baptist has lost nine consecutive games since its 36-34 triple overtime victory over SE Okla. State last season. … Tech junior defensive back Cua’ Rose was named GAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording three interceptions against HSU, which tied Tech’s single-game record. … Oklahoma Baptist junior running back Isaiah Mallory is fifth in the GAC with 182 rushing yards.

— Brooks Kubena

SW OKLAHOMA STATE AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1 in Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com RECORDS SW Okla. State 1-1 in Great American Conference; Southern Arkansas 1-1 in GAC COACHES Dan Cocannouer (35-54 in nine seasons at SW Okla. State and overall); Bill Keopple (43-43 in eight seasons at Southern Arkansas and overall)

SERIES SAU leads 5-1

LAST MEETING SAU won 21-17 last season

COMMENTS SAU junior quarterback Barrett Renner ranks 26th in the country in passing yards with 553 after completing 21 of 32 passes for 210 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception in the Muleriders’ 35-23 victory over Harding last week. … SW Okla. State junior running back Karltrell Henderson is fourth in the Great American Conference with 183 rushing yards. … SW Okla. State gave up 232 rushing yards in its 38-10 home loss to Ouachita Baptist last week, including touchdown runs of 51 and 34 yards. … SW Okla. State is tied for first in the GAC in turnover margin (+3). … SAU junior defensive lineman Anthony Washington leads the GAC with 5.5 tackles for loss.

— Brooks Kubena

SOUTHERN NAZARENE

AT HARDING

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3 in Searcy INTERNET hardingsports.com RECORDS Southern Nazarene 1-1 in Great American Conference; Harding 0-2 in GAC

COACHES Andy Lambert (3-10 in second season at Southern Nazarene, 104-105 overall); Paul Simmons (0-2 in first season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 5-0

LAST MEETING Harding won 63-7 last season

COMMENTS Harding began the season ranked No. 15 and was picked to finish second in the Great American Conference, but has lost two consecutive games. The Bisons have not lost three consecutive games since joining the GAC in 2011. … Harding gave up a punt block touchdown and lost three fumbles in its 35-24 loss to Southern Arkansas last week. … Southern Nazarene junior linebacker Zach Loyd leads the GAC in sacks (3) and is second in tackles for loss (4). … Harding leads the GAC in rushing offense (257.5 yards a game), and Southern Nazarene is last in the GAC in rushing defense (266.5 yards a game). … Southern Nazarene junior quarterback Jacob Spady was named the GAC’s co-offensive player of the week after completing 16 of 24 passes for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 33-30 victory over East Central (Okla.).

— Brooks Kubena

CSFL

LYON AT TRINITY BIBLE

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Tatum Field, Ellendale, N.D.

RADIO KZLE-FM, 93.1, in Bates-ville

INTERNET lyonsports.com

RECORDS Lyon 1-2, Trinity Bible 0-2

COACHES Kyle Phelps (4-10 in second season at Lyon and overall); Eric Slivoskey (0-2 in first season at Trinity Bible)

SERIES First meeting

COMMENTS The Scots are on a two-game losing streak after opening the season with a 28-7 victory over Missouri Baptist. They lost 56-28 at Hendrix on Sept. 2 before losing 41-14 a week ago to No. 22 Langston. … Senior quarterback Cody Jones led Lyon against Langston, completing 22 of 30 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. He is ranked 27th in passing yards (521) in the NAIA. … Trinity’s two losses came on the road in Leavenworth, Kan., to the University of Saint Mary (Kan.) and at home to Grinnell College (Iowa). … The Lions drew 123 fans in their 15-6 home-opening loss to Grinnell. … The distance from Batesville to Ellendale, N.D., is about 1,000 miles.

— Frankie Frisco

SAA

HENDRIX AT CENTRE

WHEN 12:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Farris Stadium, Danville, Ky.

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com RECORDS Hendrix 2-0, 0-0 Southern Athletic Association; Centre 2-0, 0-0

COACHES Buck Buchanan 26-17 in sixth season at Hendrix and overall

SERIES Tied 2-2

COMMENTS Hendrix has won the past two games in the series, defeating Centre 51-48 on its homecoming in 2015, then beating the Colonels 35-28 last season at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway. … Centre senior quarterback Devin Hayes threw for 336 yards and 4 touchdowns in last year’s loss to Hendrix. … The Colonels rushed for 337 yards and 4 touchdowns in last week’s 61-10 home victory against Anderson (Ind.). … This is the first road game of the season for Hendrix, which opened with home victories against Lyon and Texas Lutheran. … The Warriors had 528 yards of total offense in last week’s 38-28 victory over the Bulldogs. Quarterback Miles Thompson paced Hendrix with 436 yards passing and 4 touchdowns on 23 of 38 attempts. Michael Spainhour had 6 receptions for 165 yards and 2 scores. Linebacker Brooks Parham led the Warriors’ defense with nine tackles.

— Frankie Frisco