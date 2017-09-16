Wilson's 'iron man' act not plan for ASU

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State senior linebacker Kyle Wilson admitted after Wednesday's practice that it's hard to pull him off the field once a game begins.

The "Mike" linebacker in the Red Wolves' 4-2-5 defense has played in every game since he transferred from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College in 2016, and Wilson recorded a game-high 10 tackles in Arkansas State University's 43-36 loss at Nebraska on Sept. 2.

On that day, Wilson played in each of ASU's 77 defensive snaps -- a Dick Butkus-type statistic in a rotating-linebacker era.

"Kyle's a special man," said freshman linebacker Caleb Bonner, a backup "Will" linebacker. "It's always nice to see him make plays. Staying in there, fighting the whole game."

ASU defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen said Monday after the Nebraska game that Wilson was the "hot hand" and that he "didn't feel like taking him out," but this week Cauthen said he will not demand as much from Wilson as the season progresses.

"I want to try to reduce that number [of snaps]," Cauthen said. "To be able to play that position and go the whole season and be strong at the end of the season, that's a lot of banging at that position."

That means redshirt sophomore linebacker Tajhea Chambers, who backs up Wilson, will get more playing time against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff today.

Chambers started for ASU as a true freshman in 2015 before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Missouri -- an injury that earned him a medical redshirt. Cauthen said he would have played Chambers against Miami had the game been played.

"He's definitely doing a good job as far as bouncing back from the injury he suffered during his freshman year," Wilson said. "He's a great player. He's just in a bad spot being behind me right now when I'm playing at a good level."

The defense is focused on rebounding from allowing 225 rushing yards to Nebraska -- the highest total since Auburn rushed for 462 yards in ASU's 51-14 loss last season.

The high yardage, Cauthen said, was a byproduct of 17 missed tackles, which the ASU defense has focused on changing in the two weeks since.

"Just putting yourself in the right position," Wilson said. "Doing drills as far as tracking the [runner's] hips and just being at a good level to tackle. We're definitely going to come out and tackle more and create more turnovers. In the Nebraska game, there were zero turnovers. So, we definitely want to get in the turnover column this game."

The Red Wolves' matchup with UAPB is favorable.

The Golden Lions had five turnovers, including three fumbles, in their season-opening 23-10 victory over Division II opponent Morehouse College. Last Saturday, the Golden Lions turned it over twice more with a pair of interceptions in a 52-3 loss to Akron, a Group of 5 Mid-American Conference member.

Cauthen said he is mindful of UAPB's redshirt senior quarterback Brandon Duncan, who Cauthen said is more of a runner than his 14 rushing yards this season indicate.

"We've got to be somewhat careful in what we do there, so we can contain the quarterback," Cauthen said. "We can't let him get out of the pocket because he can definitely hurt you with his feet, for sure."

Opponents have seven sacks against UAPB, and after ASU's one-sack performance against Nebraska, Cauthen said his aggressive defense should have success.

"That's what I anticipate happening," Cauthen said. "[Defensive line] Coach [Brian] Early will have those guys ready. I definitely think we'll get after them, particularly on the defensive line for sure."

