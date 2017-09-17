Aggies swamp Cajuns in second half

SEC

TEXAS A&M 45, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 21

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M senior safety Armani Watts at least recognizes the Aggies have a problem with putting together two halves. Doing something about it might be another issue, with SEC play set to start next weekend.

"We still have a lot of work to do this week, we can't be content with what happened today," Watts said after the Aggies overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Louisiana-Lafayette 45-21 at Kyle Field. "We just played with more emotion in the second half. You can't play this game without emotion. We stuck with it and knew our offense would come through."

The Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) led 21-14 at halftime before the Aggies scored 31 consecutive points en route to the victory, one preserving embattled Coach Kevin Sumlin's job for at least another week.

"We just talked about that in the locker room, that we were like two different teams," Sumlin said of the Aggies' Jekyll and Hyde showing. "We're a work in progress."

After much of the first half went wrong for A&M, the third quarter went entirely right, as the Aggies (2-1) scored 17 points in that span to grab the lead for good.

"In the second half they made some adjustments, they put a lot of people in the box to stop the run," Cajuns Coach Mark Hudspeth said. "They were determined to make us throw the football to win the game, and we just didn't have that offensive rhythm in the second half that we had in the first half."

Freshman Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond, in beginning to live up to his preseason hype as a five-star prospect, collected a five-yard touchdown run and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Camron Buckley in the decisive third quarter.

"He's gotten better," Sumlin said of Mond. "He's more comfortable, and he's more assertive."

Sumlin is on the hot seat after the Aggies have lost six consecutive games to Power Five opponents, dating to last season and including A&M blowing a 34-point lead against UCLA in this year's season opener. The Aggies have responded with two consecutive victories, but also needed to break open a 14-14 tie against Nicholls State last week before prevailing 24-14.

In addition, Sumlin dealt with one more thing he didn't anticipate on Saturday: walk-on freshman receiver Will Gunnell flipping off the crowd as the Aggies headed up the tunnel to the locker room at halftime.

"I was made aware of it at halftime and we dealt with it at halftime," Sumlin said. "He didn't return to the field. He's embarrassed, and we'll handle whatever disciplinary action this week with him (internally)."

Gunnell apologized afterward via Twitter, dubbing it an "ill-advised gesture" and "in no way aimed at the fans."

"I was raised better and this brief moment will haunt me for the rest of my life," Gunnell wrote.

Gunnell is the older brother of touted Houston-area quarterback Grant Gunnell, one of the nation's top-rated prospects in the class of 2019 who's already verbally pledged to Texas A&M.

