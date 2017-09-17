Big cats make for great stories, not great pets

Folks get excited about big cat sightings, especially cats that are bigger and badder than cougars.

While we're on the subject of cougars, a friend since high school emailed the other day wanting to know whether the dead creature she saw on the roadside near Paron might have been a cougar.

Her description fit that of a bobcat, and she agreed that it probably was.

Several years ago, a trucker called and said he'd just passed a dead mountain lion on Interstate 30 just south of Exit 106 near J.J.'s Truck Stop. I hightailed it over there and saw the cougar was a big, yellow dog.

Back to big exotic cats, like the lions and tigers that were found in a storage facility this week in Poinsett County. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's crack reporting staff learned the cats were well cared for and were awaiting transport elsewhere. T'was much ado about nothing.

That sort of thing is common in Oklahoma, where regulations about keeping large carnivores are rather loose, to say the least.

When I was an information officer for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, I always looked forward to surprise visits from the late Joel McClung, the Oklahoma County game warden.

"Grab your camera," he'd say in his deep, clipped baritone. "We're going to do some site inspections."

He periodically called on people who kept big cats in Oklahoma City's most populous neighborhoods.

One particular case involved a woman in the southwest part of town that kept a female mountain lion named Honey in her basement. Honey was confined to a portable chain-link kennel that also contained a log for claw sharpening.

McClung visited with the owner over a jar of iced tea while I shot photos of a cat that was not at all pleased to see me. Her ears went flat on her head as I approached, and when I knelt, she launched herself against the chain link, spitting, swatting and growling.

Those photos did not portray Honey in a favorable light, I fear, but that's what she gave me.

Another time we visited a home on the northwest side of town, not far from Lake Hefner, where a big cat was reportedly being kept in noncompliance with ODWC regulations. The homeowner was away, so McClung summoned her landlady next door. She was a middle-aged woman who was delighted to be privy to what appeared to be a neighborhood scandal.

"Oooohhh, I've never talked to a game warden before!" she cooed with unrestrained delight.

While McClung spoke to her, I stood next to McClung's truck with Barry Bolton, assistant chief of fisheries, who was an auxiliary game warden. I wore black jeans and a black jacket.

"Who's that guy?" she asked, pointing to me. "He looks like an undercover agent!"

"He might very well be, ma'am," said McClung, sounding very much like Sgt. Joe Friday from the old Dragnet TV series. "Now please, would you mind answering a few questions."

McClung, a very tall, very broad man, stood directly in front of her. She bobbed to the left and right as she strained to peer over McClung's shoulders at Bolton and me.

The homeowner returned about that time and unlocked the gate to her wooden privacy fence. Again, in an oversize chain-link kennel was a full-grown Bengal tiger. It paced back and forth, rubbing against the fence and making a "chuffing" noise that sounded a lot like purring. It acted like it wanted to be petted, but its weight bowed the chain link precariously. McClung reached under the fence and stretched it enough to demonstrate that the cat could escape if it desired.

Next door, on the other side of the fence, two small children played rapturously and obliviously on a swing set. Surely nothing could have gone wrong there.

Lost call

Bill Rhodes of Sheridan, maker of fine turkey calls, got a call the other day from a U.S. Forest Service employee who found a Rhodes' turkey call recently in the Winona Wildlife Management Area.

The man wants to return the call to its owner. Call Rhodes at (870) 942-2823 or email me at bhendricks@arkansasonline.com and identify the call. I'd like to know how that hunt went.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that somebody knows your turkey hunting spot.

