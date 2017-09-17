Clemson holds Louisville down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson held 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in check for most of the game, quarterback counterpart Kelly Bryant accounted for three touchdowns, and the third-ranked Tigers routed No. 14 Louisville 47-21 on Saturday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown.

Jackson passed for 317 yards and three TDs, but most of that came with things already in hand for Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC). The Tigers’ Dorian O’Donnell returned an interception 44 yards for a TD and a 26-7 third-quarter lead, and they sacked Jackson four times. Bryant, meanwhile, won the QB battle with TD runs of 8 and 1 yards sandwiched around a 79-yard scoring pass to wide-open Ray-Ray McCloud in the second quarter.

Jackson had TD passes of 11 yards to Charles Standberry, 36 yards to Jaylen Smith and 8 to Dez Fitzpatrick. But the junior struggled to throw and run all night for Louisville (2-1, 1-1 ACC). The Cardinals were out-gained 613-433, saving face somewhat with a 14-point fourth quarter.