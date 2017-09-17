Kentucky halts South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benny Snell Jr. rushed for two touchdowns and Kentucky’s defense held off South Carolina to win its fourth consecutive over the Gamecocks, 23-13, on Saturday night.

Snell, who’s status was in doubt earlier in the week due to bruised ribs, rushed for scores of 5 and 1 yard in leading the Wildcats (1-0 SEC) to their first 3-0 start since 2010. Two years ago, Kentucky snapped a 22-game SEC road losing streak at South Carolina. This time, the Wildcats left no doubt about who was the better team in this one.

South Carolina (2-1, 1-1) electrified a sold-out stadium with a 68-yard TD catch by receiver Deebo Samuel on the opening play, then got an interception and a fumble from the Wildcats’ first two drives. But Kentucky’s defense held the Gamecocks to one touchdown after that.

Snell and offense took over with two long, first-half scoring drives for a 14-6 lead. Snell ended a 13-play series with his 5-yard touchdown. He capped an 11-play sequence with his second touchdown.

Kentucky made the critical plays when they were needed. Facing fourth-and-goal from the Wildcats 1 in the fourth quarter, Gamecock tailback Rico Dowdle was stopped cold by linebacker Jamar Watson and cornerback Derrick Baity.

Then when the Gamecocks closed it to 20-13 on OrTre Smith’s 9-yard touchdown grab with 6:26 left, Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson scrambled on third down for a 54-yard run that led to Austin MacGinnis’ third field goal with two minutes left that sealed the victory.