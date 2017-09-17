McGrath gives Trojans victory

LOS ANGELES — Freshman Chase McGrath kicked a 43-yard field goal in the second overtime after hitting a tying 31-yarder on the final snap of regulation, and No. 4 Southern California rallied for a wild 27-24 victory over Texas.

Sam Darnold passed for 397 yards and three touchdowns to help the Trojans (3-0) surge to their 12th consecutive victory. Christian Rector forced a goal-line fumble by Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the second overtime before McGrath coolly ended it.

After 55 minutes of defense-dominated football, both offenses erupted late to create a pretty decent sequel to these powerhouse programs’ last meeting in the landmark 2006 Rose Bowl.

Ehlinger passed for 298 yards and led a 91-yard, go-ahead TD drive late in regulation for the Longhorns (1-2).

Ehlinger hit Armanti Foreman with a 17-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left, but Mc-Grath tied it on the final snap of regulation after Darnold drove the Trojans 52 yards in about 30 seconds.

Deontay Burnett caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Darnold on the first snap of overtime, but Cade Brewer caught a short TD pass to cap Texas’ first OT possession.

Texas reached the goal line in the second OT before Rector ripped the ball out of Ehlinger’s hands while the freshman quarterback attempted to score.