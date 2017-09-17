Michigan struggles against Air Force

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Wilton Speight handed the ball to Ty Isaac, who was stopped for a loss, and No. 7 Michigan had to settle for a field goal. Again.

The Wolverines overcame their offensive struggles, with Donovan Peoples-Jones returning a punt 79 yards for a score and Quinn Nordin tying a school record with five field goals in a 29-13 victory over Air Force.

While the Wolverines are still undefeated, they have work to do on offense. In the red zone, their struggles have played out for all to see and Speight didn't hide his feelings in one, raw moment Saturday.

Michigan has had 10 drives inside opponents' 20, including four against the Falcons, and has scored only one TD with those opportunities.

Speight had an option to call a run or a pass when Isaac was tackled behind the line in the third quarter and reacted to the result by flailing his arms.

"I should probably keep that in," the quarterback said. "Obviously, the frustration built up. They fooled us. We thought we had the look we wanted and as soon as I went down to focus on the snap, they brought the house."

Instead of criticizing his team's lack of production in the red zone, Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh gave credit to Air Force's coaching.

"They definitely called the better play on some of our red-zone throws and runs," Harbaugh said.

The Wolverines (3-0) didn't lead by more than three points until Peoples-Jones' touchdown early in the third quarter, and late scores turned a closely contested game into a relatively lopsided score.

The Falcons (1-1) failed to convert a pass until Arion Worthman threw a short slant to Ronald Cleveland and the receiver turned it into a 64-yard TD with 11:54 left in the quarter that pulled the service academy to within three points. That was their only completion of the game.

"It felt like there were 13 guys out there sometimes," Worthman said. "They were flying around there for sure."

Air Force had won seven in a row, dating to last season, including a victory over No. 20 Boise State.

