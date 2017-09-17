GOLF

Ardina leads El Dorado shootout

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines shot her second consecutive 5-under 67 Saturday to build a three-stroke lead over France's Celine Boutier at the Symetra Tour's El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club.

Ardina has made just one bogey in the first two days of the three-round tournament.

Boutier followed a first-round 4-under 68 with a 3-under 69 on Saturday and is two shots ahead of Charlotte Thomas for second place. There is a five-way tie for third at 3-under 141.

Julia Roth (Central Arkansas) is tied for 31st after a 3-over 75 pushed her to 3 over for the tournament.

Conway's Summar Roachell (Arkansas Razorbacks) missed the 6-over 150 cut by a single stroke in her professional debut. Starting on No. 1o, Roachell shot an even-par 36 on the back nine and was 3 over until a double bogey at No. 3 and a bogey at No. 4. Birdies on the the sixth and seventh took her back to 5 over, but bogeys on the final two holes ended her tournament.

ASGA scramble set for Oct. 9

The Arkansas State Golf Association will host its second fundraising scramble Oct. 9 at Rebsamen Golf Course in Little Rock.

The event, which is presented by Clark Contractors, assists in the funding of the ASGA junior golf and scholarship programs. There are over 400 juniors who participate in the program's events from March-October. The scholarship program was created in 1985, and along with other fundraisers, has been able to award over $300,000 in college financial aid to over 120 junior golfers in the state.

Lunch, snacks, raffles, gift bags and other prizes will be available as well as a closest-to-the-hole contest.

Entry fee is $600 and a registration form is available at ASGA.org. Contact the ASGA office at (501) 455-2742 or email info@asga.org for more information.

Arkansas women lead in Tennessee

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's team leads after two rounds of the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tenn.

The Razorbacks shot a 550 (273-277) over the first two rounds and lead Arizona State (553) by three strokes. Alabama is third at 556, while Vanderbilt (558) and Northwestern (565) round out the top five.

Individually, Arkansas' Alana Uriell (67-69) and Maria Fassi (65-71) are tied for second with a 136. Dylan Kim is eighth at 137 (70-67).

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas tops SMU

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville overcame a 2 games to 1 deficit to defeat SMU 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13 on Saturday in Dallas.

Victoria Pillar led the Razorbacks (10-2) with 31 kills and 10 digs. Reagan Robinson had 12 kills. Hailey Dirrigi had 10 kills. Oklana Valle led the Razorbacks with 21 digs, while Rachel Rippee had 14 and Kori Ortiz had 11.

UALR loses to DePaul

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock lost 25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12 to DePaul on Saturday at the Billiken Invitational in St. Louis.

UALR (4-8) was led by Marina Avram, who finished with 14 kills and 11 digs. Mya Robinson had 12 and 15 digs. Taylor Lindberg had 37 assists.

John Brown tops Central Christian

John Brown University defeated Central Christian 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 on Saturday in Siloam Springs.

JBU (11-2, 3-0 Sooner Athletic Conference) was led by Jessica Meyer, who had 12 kills and Carly McKinney, who had 10. Alyssa Arnold had 37 assists and Beth Bankle added 12 digs.

SOCCER

Harding men shut out Southwest Baptist

Harding University's men defeated Southwest Baptist 3-0 on Saturday at the Bill Stevens Complex in Searcy.

Christian Ramos, Braeden Grundy and Andre Cunha scored for the Bisons (1-3-2).

Williams Baptist men lose in Missouri

Williams Baptist College lost 2-1 to Hannibal-LaGrange in Hannibal, Mo., on Saturday.

Renato Barroso scored the winning goal in the 66th minute after Williams Baptist's Joao Rupp scored in the 43rd minute to tie the game.

The Eagles (1-3-1, 0-1 American Midwest Conference) were outshot 15-4 and had one corner kick to Hannibal-LaGrange's five.

In women's action, Williams Baptist lost 1-0 to Hannibal-LaGrange. Tori People had the game's only goal for Hannibal-LaGrange (3-5, 1-1). Wiliams Baptist (1-4, 0-1) outshot Hannibal-LaGrange 17-16.

