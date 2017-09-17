UA gets pledge from high-scoring Oklahoma guard

Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson and his staff had a lot to rejoice about on Saturday when highly regarded guard Keyshawn Embrey made public his oral commitment to the Hogs.

Embery, 6-4, 187 pounds, narrowed his list of more than than 20 scholarship offers to the Hogs and Texas A&M. He also had scholarship offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Virginia Tech.

Embery first visited the Hogs as a junior in September of last year and officially visited Fayetteville two weeks ago.

"On both of my visits, it just felt like home," Embery said. "I thought I would just fit in right away. When I came back from the second visit, I was sure. I love the coaching staff, the players how they bond with each other and how they get along so well and how they just are around each other all the time like brothers."

Embery played his junior year at Midwest City High School near Oklahoma City, but will play his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida. He visited the Aggies last weekend.

Embery is the fourth commitment for the 2018 class and joins guards Isaiah Joe, 6-4, 170 of Fort Smith Northside and Desi Sills, 6-1, 170, of Jonesboro and forward Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview as Hogs pledges.

Embery played spring and summer basketball for 17-under Oklahoma Run PWP, a team coached by his adoptive father, Jermaine Simpson.

Simpson said he thought highly of the recruiting efforts of Anderson and assistant T.J. Cleveland, who headed the efforts.

"I love the program as a whole and know all the history of it, although I had to update him on it," Simpson said. "I also love where they are headed. The players they are bringing in with him, the ones that will still be there when he arrives there and we see a lot of positives in that."

Embery said he is good friends with Baton Rouge Madison Central forward Josh LeBlanc, who is also being recruited by the Razorbacks.

"I am hoping the chances are good at getting him to come play with me," said Embery of LeBlanc, who officially visited the Hogs in late August. "I am working on it hard."

Embery helped Midwest City to a 23-4 record, averaging 26.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals as a junior. He said Anderson wants him to be a scorer.

"Score when I need to, facilitate when I need to, just come in and take on a big load as a freshman," Embery said. "He wants me to continue to improve at IMG and get ready to come in be ready to play right away."

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Sports on 09/17/2017